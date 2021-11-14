Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus communities honour the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

By Louis Delbarre and Communities Team
November 14, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 14, 2021, 6:20 pm
Arbroath annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service at the memorial.

Angus communities came together in a series of Remembrance weekend events in towns and villages throughout the district.

After the cancellation of public parades last year due to the pandemic, public events returned in many parts of the county.

On Saturday evening, Carnoustie was the setting for a short commemoration at the memorial honouring the town’s two Victoria Cross heroes.

The monument to Charles Jarvis and George Samson was sited close to the first tee of the town’s Championship Golf Course in 2015.

On one side, inscribed stone plaques remember the young servicemen.

The other is graced by a roll of honour of Carnoustie golfers in significant professional and amateur competition.

Jarvis and Samson were recognised with the nation’s highest gallantry award during World War One.

Lance Corporal Jarvis became one of the war’s first VCs for his heroism in the Battle of Jemappes.

He was serving with the 57th Field Company Royal Engineers.

Jarvis survived 90 minutes under heavy fire and in full enemy view to demolish a bridge on August 23 1914.

Royal Naval Reserve seaman Samson won his VC during the Gallipoli campaign.

Despite being wounded, he survived an entire day under enemy fire working the lighters conveying the Allied invasion force ashore from the landing ship River Clyde.

Both men survived the war.

A Sunday act of remembrance also took place at the award-winning town cenotaph.

Forfar’s Remembrance parade marched from a service at St John’s Church to the wreath-laying at The Cross.

Kirriemuir’s Parish Church hosted the town’s remembrance service.

There were also commemorations at Cortachy war memorial and Oathlaw/Tannadice church.

Arbroath annual remembrance parade and service at the memorial. Photo by Paul Reid

Montrose bench

Montrose’s cenotaph service was an opportunity for residents to see a new bench erected to mark the Poppy Scotland centenary.

Montrose war memorial
Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor recently unveiled the Poppy Scotland centenary bench beside the town cenotaph. Photo by Paul Reid

It was recently unveiled by Angus Provost, retired Black Watch Major Ronnie Proctor.

The bench was funded, designed and crafted locally.

It features a piper to represent the Army and World War One, while a Spitfire honours the RAF and marks World War Two.

Montrose Poppy Scotland
The Poppy Scotland Montrose centenary bench. Photo by Paul Reid
Wreaths at the VC Memorial by Links House and the Golf Hotel and Championship Course first tee in memory of Seaman Samson. Photo by Paul Reid

RAF Montrose trained many of the pilots in the Battle of Britain.

And HMS Montrose represents the Royal Navy and the modern era of the armed forces.

Sunday’s commemorations followed events across Tayside on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

