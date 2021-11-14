Angus communities honour the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Angus communities came together in a series of Remembrance weekend events in towns and villages throughout the district.

After the cancellation of public parades last year due to the pandemic, public events returned in many parts of the county.

On Saturday evening, Carnoustie was the setting for a short commemoration at the memorial honouring the town’s two Victoria Cross heroes.

The monument to Charles Jarvis and George Samson was sited close to the first tee of the town’s Championship Golf Course in 2015.

On one side, inscribed stone plaques remember the young servicemen.

The other is graced by a roll of honour of Carnoustie golfers in significant professional and amateur competition.

Jarvis and Samson were recognised with the nation’s highest gallantry award during World War One.

Lance Corporal Jarvis became one of the war’s first VCs for his heroism in the Battle of Jemappes.

He was serving with the 57th Field Company Royal Engineers.

Jarvis survived 90 minutes under heavy fire and in full enemy view to demolish a bridge on August 23 1914.

Royal Naval Reserve seaman Samson won his VC during the Gallipoli campaign.

Despite being wounded, he survived an entire day under enemy fire working the lighters conveying the Allied invasion force ashore from the landing ship River Clyde.

Both men survived the war.

A Sunday act of remembrance also took place at the award-winning town cenotaph.

Forfar’s Remembrance parade marched from a service at St John’s Church to the wreath-laying at The Cross.

Kirriemuir’s Parish Church hosted the town’s remembrance service.

There were also commemorations at Cortachy war memorial and Oathlaw/Tannadice church.

Montrose bench

Montrose’s cenotaph service was an opportunity for residents to see a new bench erected to mark the Poppy Scotland centenary.

It was recently unveiled by Angus Provost, retired Black Watch Major Ronnie Proctor.

The bench was funded, designed and crafted locally.

It features a piper to represent the Army and World War One, while a Spitfire honours the RAF and marks World War Two.

RAF Montrose trained many of the pilots in the Battle of Britain.

And HMS Montrose represents the Royal Navy and the modern era of the armed forces.

Sunday’s commemorations followed events across Tayside on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.