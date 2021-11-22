Tannadice player ‘assault’: Dundee United ban supporter over Aberdeen incident

Dundee United say they have banned a supporter who is accused of assaulting an Aberdeen player during a game at Tannadice on Saturday.

The 35-year-old man has been charged by police after an incident involving Dons midfielder Funso Ojo.

It happened in the first half of the game at the Eddie Thompson stand end of the ground.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, United confirmed that the fan allegedly responsible will no longer be able to attend matches.

Fan has season ticket cancelled over incident

A spokesperson said: “Dundee United FC have been working in conjunction with Police Scotland to review an incident that occurred during Saturday’s match at Tannadice Park.

“We can confirm that an individual has had their season ticket cancelled and been banned from Tannadice Park for alleged unacceptable conduct and breaching the terms of their season ticket contract.

“The club are committed to ensuring a safe environment for everyone to come along and enjoy football matches at Tannadice and we ask all fans to help ensure this is the case.

“We will make no further comment on this matter.”

Man to appear in court at later date

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following an investigation into an incident which took place [on Saturday] during the match between Dundee United Football Club and Aberdeen Football Club at Tannadice Park in Dundee, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an Aberdeen Football Club player.

“The man has been released on undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”