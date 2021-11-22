Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tannadice player ‘assault’: Dundee United ban supporter over Aberdeen incident

By Bryan Copland
November 22, 2021, 6:10 pm Updated: November 22, 2021, 6:43 pm
The supporter has been banned from Tannadice.
Dundee United say they have banned a supporter who is accused of assaulting an Aberdeen player during a game at Tannadice on Saturday.

The 35-year-old man has been charged by police after an incident involving Dons midfielder Funso Ojo.

It happened in the first half of the game at the Eddie Thompson stand end of the ground.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, United confirmed that the fan allegedly responsible will no longer be able to attend matches.

Fan has season ticket cancelled over incident

A spokesperson said: “Dundee United FC have been working in conjunction with Police Scotland to review an incident that occurred during Saturday’s match at Tannadice Park.

“We can confirm that an individual has had their season ticket cancelled and been banned from Tannadice Park for alleged unacceptable conduct and breaching the terms of their season ticket contract.

“The club are committed to ensuring a safe environment for everyone to come along and enjoy football matches at Tannadice and we ask all fans to help ensure this is the case.

“We will make no further comment on this matter.”

Man to appear in court at later date

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following an investigation into an incident which took place [on Saturday] during the match between Dundee United Football Club and Aberdeen Football Club at Tannadice Park in Dundee, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an Aberdeen Football Club player.

“The man has been released on undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”

