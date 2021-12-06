Tesco stores across Scotland face Christmas shortages due to strike action

Tesco shoppers across Scotland are facing empty shelves and disruption to online orders after workers voted in favour of strike action.

Members of Unite have announced they will strike in the lead up to Christmas over a pay dispute.

Warehouse workers and HGV drivers based at the Tesco distribution depot in Livingston will walk out on December 20 and not return before Christmas.

The depot provides stock to all Tesco stores across the country.

‘A real terms pay cut’

While the supermarket is projecting an operating profit of £2.6billion this year, it has angered the workforce by offering them a real terms pay cut.

A 4% pay offer from Tesco is well below the current retail price index inflation rate of 6%.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Tesco is a multi-billion pounds profitable company built on the back of our members.

“We are talking about the UK’s largest and wealthiest retailer, and the best they offer their workers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the pandemic is a real-terms pay cut.

“Unite always prioritises the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and it will be giving its full support to our members based in Livingston until this dispute is resolved.”

A nationwide issue

The UK’s leading union has members working at Tesco depots in Antrim, Belfast, Didcot and Doncaster. They will also take part in strike action this month as part of the nationwide pay dispute.

Willie Thomson, Unite regional officer added: “It’s time Tesco rewarded its exceptionally hard working and loyal workforce in distribution.

“The workers have kept us fed throughout this pandemic and after contributing to the exceptional profits of Tesco they fully deserve a significant pay rise.

“Tesco needs to put its customers and workforce first, settle this dispute or risk shortages over the festive period.

“Tesco says ‘This Christmas nothing is stopping us’ well with the full support of Unite nothing is going to stop our members in their fight for a fair wage deal.”