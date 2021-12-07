Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man dies after being hit by train between Dundee and Arbroath

By Emma Duncan
December 7, 2021, 12:12 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 12:30 pm
The man died after being hit by a train at around 8pm yesterday.
The man died after being hit by a train at around 8pm yesterday.

A man has died after being hit by a train on Monday night.

The person was struck at about 8pm on the line between Arbroath and Dundee.

The line was closed for about two hours and was reopened at about 10.30pm.

Emergency services were called to Broughty Ferry railway station and trains were cancelled.

Not treated as suspicious

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to Broughty Ferry railway station at 8.06pm on Monday, December 6, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”

The railway line reopened at around 10.30pm.

ScotRail took to social media to advise passengers to use their train tickets on local buses instead.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal