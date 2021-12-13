Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Inverness-registered cargo ship crashes in Baltic Sea sparking major rescue operation

By Katy Scott
December 13, 2021, 9:14 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 11:57 am
The Scot Carrier near the scene of the collision with the Karin Hoej seen capsized in the background. Image: Johan Nilsson/TT via AP.

An Inverness-registered cargo ship travelling to Montrose has collided with another vessel in the Baltic Sea – sparking a major rescue operation.

The Scot Carrier was in a crash with Danish ship Karin Hoej in the early hours of Monday, authorities in Sweden and Denmark say.

According to reports from Sweden, the Karin Hoej capsized and at least two people were reported missing.

The two men in the water are understood to be the only two crew members on the Karin Hoej.

The Swedish news site says several vessels, as well as helicopters and aeroplanes, are involved in the rescue mission.

The capsized Karin Hoej. Image: Johan Nilsson/TT via AP.

It has not been confirmed whether there are any casualties as a result of the collision, but it has been reported that the crew of the British ship is safe.

The Swedish Maritime Administration confirmed that they received a distress call at around 3.30am local time.

On approach, the rescue team heard screams coming from the water between the Swedish town of Ystad and the island of Bornholm.

Global ship tracker Marine Traffic has received no update from the Karin Hoej for more than six hours.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known but there was speculation it could have been due to poor visibility caused by fog.

Swedish news site Kvallsposten reported that the search had been impacted by early morning darkness and was called off at 11am local time.

Rescue crews determined there was no possibility of finding survivors in the freezing cold water.

Maritime authorities said the low temperatures gave the crew a survival time of just one hour.

The Scot Carrier had been expected to reach Montrose on Wednesday.

Ship’s crew ‘complying with authorities’

A spokesperson for operator Scotline said: “Scotline can confirm that they have an interest on the Scot Carrier, however, for the time being Scotline are not in a position to comment further since the details of the incident are currently under investigation and still ongoing.

“The master, ship, crew and company are assisting and complying with local authorities as required.

“Further details will be given in due course.”

A spokesperson at Montrose Port said they could not comment on the incident.

