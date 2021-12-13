More than 3,750 new Covid cases in Scotland as UK records first Omicron death

An error occurred. Please try again.

More than 3,750 new cases of Covid have been recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Just hours after Health Secretary Humza Yousaf admitted restrictions were “inevitable”, the Scottish Government’s daily figures showed the country’s case positivity rate is on the rise at 11.8%.

NHS Grampian recorded 305 new cases in the past 24 hours while in Highland the figure was 130.

The Western Isles recorded 15 while Orkney record eight and Shetland’s figure was two.

No new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, however the UK recorded its first death from the Omicron variant.

The latest data shows that 159 Omicron cases in Scotland including 14 in the Highlands and five in Grampian.

Hospitalisations and vaccinations

The number of people in hospitals in Scotland has risen by 20 in the past 24 hours to 561.

In Grampian, the figure rose by one to 68 and in Highland, the figure rose by four to 30.

People in intensive care also rose from 37 to 39.

Currently, 4,364,519 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine while 3,976,670 have received their second dose and 2,154,571 have received a third dose or booster.

New restrictions are “inevitable”

Earlier today, Mr Yousaf warned fresh restrictions were “inevitable” due to the “sheer weight” of Omicrons cases that could put a strain on healthcare.

One teaching union has called for schools to be closed early for Christmas break to better protect pupils and staff from potential infection.

However, Mr Yousaf said that it was the government’s priority to keep schools open to minimise disruption to teaching.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to address parliament and the public tomorrow on any new restrictions that will be imposed after scrutinising the data.

Last night it was announced that anyone aged 30 to 39-years-old will be able to get their booster jab in Scotland.

The booster programme will likely be opened to everyone over 18 by the end of the week.

In England, Boris Johnson expanded the programme to anyone over 18 and earlier today said that by tomorrow, Omicron will be the dominant variant in London.

To find out where you can your booster shot in Aberdeenshire click here.