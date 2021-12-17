Covid measures for schools in Scotland tightened due to Omicron surge

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Scottish Government has issued revised guidance for keeping schools safe as the “highly transmissible” Omicron variant becomes dominant in Scotland.

As of December 17, there have been 696 recorded cases of the Omicron variant in Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed that Omicron had become the dominant variant replacing Delta.

In response to the rise in case numbers, the government approved several additional measures to limit the spread.

This includes updated advice for schools that will deliver a “strengthened approach” to minimising Covid-19 in schools.

What are the additional measures?

The guidance for schools already includes wearing face coverings, risk assessments and better air ventilation in classrooms.

Additional measures include limiting school visitors and updated guidance on trips outside schools and increasing testing for asymptomatic people.

Schools must also provide essential support for vulnerable groups, families and young people in the event of temporary school closures.

Pupils are also being advised to minimise contact in large groups and stronger messaging regarding self-isolation has been issued.

The government is urging schools to implement these measures before the start of the new year term.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Throughout the pandemic, our priority has been to keep our children, young people and staff safe.

“These changes reflect the threat presented by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, and they will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

“The updated guidance has been informed by advice from the Advisory Subgroup on Education and Children’s Issues and senior clinicians, based on the latest public health assessment of the situation, with input from the Covid-19 Education Recovery Group.

“In addition to the changes, it’s more important than ever that safety measures already in place in schools are strictly followed.

“These include physical distancing, one-way systems and the correct use of face coverings.”

