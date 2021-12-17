Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid measures for schools in Scotland tightened due to Omicron surge

By Ross Hempseed
December 17, 2021, 3:28 pm Updated: December 28, 2021, 2:21 pm
The Scottish Government has issued revised guidance for keeping schools safe as the “highly transmissible” Omicron variant becomes dominant in Scotland.

As of December 17, there have been 696 recorded cases of the Omicron variant in Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed that Omicron had become the dominant variant replacing Delta.

In response to the rise in case numbers, the government approved several additional measures to limit the spread.

This includes updated advice for schools that will deliver a “strengthened approach” to minimising Covid-19 in schools.

What are the additional measures?

The guidance for schools already includes wearing face coverings, risk assessments and better air ventilation in classrooms.

Additional measures include limiting school visitors and updated guidance on trips outside schools and increasing testing for asymptomatic people.

Schools must also provide essential support for vulnerable groups, families and young people in the event of temporary school closures.

Pupils are also being advised to minimise contact in large groups and stronger messaging regarding self-isolation has been issued.

Covid measures in schools are being strengthened to limit Omicron spread.

The government is urging schools to implement these measures before the start of the new year term.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Throughout the pandemic, our priority has been to keep our children, young people and staff safe.

“These changes reflect the threat presented by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, and they will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

“The updated guidance has been informed by advice from the Advisory Subgroup on Education and Children’s Issues and senior clinicians, based on the latest public health assessment of the situation, with input from the Covid-19 Education Recovery Group.

“In addition to the changes, it’s more important than ever that safety measures already in place in schools are strictly followed.

“These include physical distancing, one-way systems and the correct use of face coverings.”

To keep updated with the latest full guidance on school click here.

