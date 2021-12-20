More than 100 Scotrail services cancelled amid rising Covid cases

An error occurred. Please try again.

More than 100 Scotrail services were cancelled on Monday amid rising Covid cases.

The rail operator has confirmed that crew shortages are linked to a number of staff members testing positive for coronavirus or having to self-isolate.

The emergence of the Omicron variant alongside the change in isolations rules have had a large impact on the public transport industry.

David Ross, Scotrail communications director, said: “We’re sorry to our customers who are being inconvenienced as a result of an increase in the number of our staff self-isolating due to Covid.

“We are working flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in difficult circumstances.”

We're seeing an increase in the number of our staff having to self-isolating due to COVID-19. Customers planning on travelling today should check their journeys beforehand on our app or website. For journey specific information, please visit: https://t.co/n9bZozkq03 pic.twitter.com/oYC8lMm5DD — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 20, 2021

Planning ahead

Scotrail has said it is “not immune” to the impact of coronavirus on its staff, which in turn has an impact on rail passengers.

On Monday morning, BBC News reported that a total of 118 Scotrail trains had been cancelled.

The majority of train disruptions have been in the central belt with further cancellations confirmed in the Glasgow area this evening.

The rail operator is considering various timetable options to provide “some level of certainty” for customers if Covid absences continue to rise.

Any changes made will depend on the “severity and locality” of cases.

In the past 24 hours, a further 6,734 positive Covid cases have been reported in Scotland.

The number of Omicron variant cases have also risen to 1,111 since Sunday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously referenced cancelled Scotrail trains when discussing the already evident impact of Omicron.

Although the government is urging people to stay at home as much as possible, many will be relying on train services to travel home for Christmas.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty, train passengers are advised to check their journey in advance in case of a last minute cancellation.

The latest updates can be found on the Scotrail website and Twitter page.