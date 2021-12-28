Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Jason Leitch: ‘Peak of Omicron wave to come late in January’

By Ross Hempseed
December 28, 2021, 11:59 am Updated: December 28, 2021, 2:21 pm
Post Thumbnail

Scotland’s National Clinical Director has warned that Omicron cases could peak at the end of January.

The Scottish Government reported 8,252 new cases of Covid on Christmas Day rising to 11,030 on Boxing Day and a further 10, 562 on December 27.

This is the highest daily total recorded since the pandemic began with Professor Jason Leitch calling the numbers “depressingly predictable”.

This rise is driven by the more transmissible Omicron variant first detected in Scotland on November 28.

The variant has now spread to all 14 health boards in Scotland but studies have shown it is less severe than the previous Delta variant.

The latest number of people in hospital with Omicron in Scotland was 42.

While this number may be relatively low, Prof Leitch told Good Morning Scotland that we have “got used to these numbers”.

Before the pandemic, the baseline for intensive care beds in Scotland was 200 and as the virus spread hospital capacity was increased in line with rising numbers.

Professor Leitch commented that Omicron hospitalisations are not rising as fast as Delta which he hailed as “excellent news”.

If you can vaccinate 75,000 people a day then every day counts.”

It supports studies that show that while Omicron is milder than Delta it is not a mild disease.

Speaking to Good Morning Scotland, Professor Leitch said: “If you have four times as many cases even with a quarter of the severity, you are going to end up with the same number of people needing ventilated and the same number dying.

“We have no evidence, despite what you might read on social media that this disease is four times less severe than Delta.”

Professor Leitch made it clear that there was still insufficient evidence to say Omicron is less severe.

By gathering data from Scots who have some immunity due to vaccines experts could make a more accurate assessment.

Professor Leitch said: “The modelling suggests that the peak of the Omicron wave in the UK would be around mid-to-late January pushing into February.”

“We may not want the peak early because if this an enormous wave we may want to draw it out over a longer period because we want to get more people vaccinated.

“If we can make it last longer then it will not be as severe for the population but the modelling suggests we won’t see the big numbers for two or three weeks yet.”

