Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon RECAP: Omicron statement to recalled parliament

By David Mackay
December 29, 2021, 1:50 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 2:59 pm

Nicola Sturgeon gave a statement to a recalled parliament after Omicron cases across Scotland rose significantly over the Christmas period.

The first minister briefed MSPs on the current situation, and outline the measures that the government believes will help keep the spread under control, during the virtual session.

Today’s recall has been in the schedule for more than a week, and you can recap on everything Ms Sturgeon said through our live blog below.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone announced the session over Twitter on December 21, saying: “Parliament will be asked to agree to sit on 29 December, and potentially 5 January, for an update on Covid and questions from MSPs.”

What is the current situation with Omicron in Scotland?

Over the past four days, Scotland has recorded its four highest daily Covid case counts since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fuelled by the more transmissible Omicron variant of the virus, the country recorded:

  • December 25 – 8,252 cases
  • December 26 – 11,030 cases
  • December 27 – 10,562 cases
  • December 28 – 9,360 cases

Due to longer turnaround times for results at the moment and the fact that the majority of these cases were tested before the large number of social gatherings on Christmas Day, it is likely that the true number of cases is much higher.

Recap on everything the first minister said here:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]