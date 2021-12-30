Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Distillery releases ‘shortbread-inspired’ dram inspired by Hogmanay

By George Mair
December 30, 2021, 3:03 pm Updated: December 30, 2021, 3:04 pm
Macallan has launched the new whisky, inspired by Hogmanay
A Moray whisky distillery has created a dram inspired by Hogmanay — including a taste “reminiscent of shortbread”.

The Macallan’s latest limited edition release, A Night on Earth In Scotland, was specially created to capture the essence of the world-famous festivities held annually on December 31.

The seasonal release features designs by acclaimed illustrator Erica Dorn inspired by fire rituals in New Year’s eve celebrations and the “universal feeling of optimism and bonding”.

The whisky’s natural colour of warm embers is also a “tribute to the role of fire”, including the traditional gift of coal offered by first footers in Scotland.

The 40% ABV single malt was matured in sherry seasoned American and European oak casks, along with American ex-bourbon barrels to deliver a “rich, sweet shortbread-like character”.

It is said to be “characterised by a soft, velvety sweetness, reminiscent of the shortbread consumed during Hogmanay”, while tasting notes indicate a “medium finish with sweet butterscotch and freshly baked biscuits”.

Sarah Burgess, The Macallan’s lead whisky maker, said: “I wanted to create a unique whisky. One which captured the sweet, comforting, buttery flavours of shortbread.

“The taste sparks so many special memories of wonderful times spent with those who mean the most to me, and I hope that those who share this whisky will create some wonderful memories of their own.”

 

