Distillery releases ‘shortbread-inspired’ dram inspired by Hogmanay

A Moray whisky distillery has created a dram inspired by Hogmanay — including a taste “reminiscent of shortbread”.

The Macallan’s latest limited edition release, A Night on Earth In Scotland, was specially created to capture the essence of the world-famous festivities held annually on December 31.

The seasonal release features designs by acclaimed illustrator Erica Dorn inspired by fire rituals in New Year’s eve celebrations and the “universal feeling of optimism and bonding”.

The whisky’s natural colour of warm embers is also a “tribute to the role of fire”, including the traditional gift of coal offered by first footers in Scotland.

The 40% ABV single malt was matured in sherry seasoned American and European oak casks, along with American ex-bourbon barrels to deliver a “rich, sweet shortbread-like character”.

It is said to be “characterised by a soft, velvety sweetness, reminiscent of the shortbread consumed during Hogmanay”, while tasting notes indicate a “medium finish with sweet butterscotch and freshly baked biscuits”.

Sarah Burgess, The Macallan’s lead whisky maker, said: “I wanted to create a unique whisky. One which captured the sweet, comforting, buttery flavours of shortbread.

“The taste sparks so many special memories of wonderful times spent with those who mean the most to me, and I hope that those who share this whisky will create some wonderful memories of their own.”