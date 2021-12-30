Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Government announces nearly 17,000 new Covid cases as festive highs continue

By Daniel Boal
December 30, 2021, 3:28 pm Updated: December 30, 2021, 3:49 pm
Scotland’s has recorded 16,857 new Covid cases in the last 24-hours – another record high since the pandemic began.

Since Christmas, case numbers have been on the rise – with no more than 8,000 ever recorded in a single day before.

Of the nearly 72,000 tests that have been taken over the past 24 hours, 27.1% of those have yielded a positive result.

However, like much of the UK, Scotland is facing increased demand for lateral flow tests with kits currently unavailable for home delivery.

NHS Grampian is currently reporting the fifth-highest new positive cases with 1,168 being detected since yesterday.

It follows other health boards such as NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire, and NHS Tayside.

Further north, NHS Highland reported 533 new cases, NHS Shetland an additional 34 cases, NHS Western Isles 25 and NHS Orkney 13.

Hospitals and vaccinations

Earlier today, NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence Jillian Evans said staff were dealing with a double pandemic, as cases of Delta are emerging again.

She warned case numbers still have to spike following increased mixing at Christmas.

Currently, the Scottish Government is implementing an accelerated booster programme in a bid to slow down Omicron’s spread.

Today’s figures show that 4,381,226 people have received their first Covid vaccine, while 4,012,490 have received their second jab.

Out of those people, 2,944,977 have received their third or booster jab.

Data surrounding the newest variant of coronavirus is still being analysed by experts across the country, with some suggesting that it may have milder symptoms but remains more transmissible than other variants.

The transmissibility of the new variant could result in a surge of hospital admissions, 810 people were reported to be in hospital with confirmed cases of Covid.

A total of 34 people are currently in intensive care units across the country due to Covid, while a further nine people have died from the virus.

