Scots urged to speak up on mental health struggles on Time to Talk day

By Michelle Henderson
January 2, 2022, 11:46 am
A study carried out by mental health programme See Me found a quarter of people don't feel comfortable sharing their hardships and struggles.
Scots are being encouraged to open up about about their own mental health struggles to help break down barriers.

Figures released by See Me, Scotland’s programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination, found a quarter of people don’t feel comfortable speaking about their own mental health struggles.

Research found that a series of barriers are preventing people from being honest about how they’re feeling.

See Me volunteers are hopeful 2022 will be the year to change this by encouraging people to get involved in this year’s Time to Talk day – the UK’s biggest mental health conversation – on February 3.

Director Wendy Halliday said real progress is being made in breaking down the barriers surrounding mental health.

‘We want everyone to feel comfortable talking about mental health’

She said: “We all have mental health, and any of us could go through a period where we struggle. So we want everyone to feel comfortable talking about mental health – whenever they like.

“With this year’s Time to Talk Day, we’re looking at all the different ways you can start a conversation on mental health, whether that’s in person, over the phone or online, but with a real focus as well on what we can all do to make sure we’re listening, not just talking.

“By opening up or offering a listening ear, we’re making real progress towards breaking down the stigma that continues to exist around mental health. However you do it, have a conversation about mental health.”

Time to Talk Day will this year run as a mix of online and in-person events and activities, in line with government guidance.

It is an opportunity for friends, families, communities, and workplaces to come together to talk, listen and change lives.

From coffee and conversation events to Zoom quizzes, workplace mental health awareness days to making plans to check in with a friend, there are lots of different ways for groups and individuals to get involved in this year’s campaign.

In November, researchers called on Scots to take part in a mental health survey to help improve support and services across Scotland.

