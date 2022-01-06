Scotland reports one millionth Covid case of entire pandemic with nearly 10% in last week alone

More than 11,000 new Covid cases have been reported in Scotland to take the pandemic total to more than one million.

The total remains significantly lower than the daily total of 20,200 reported on January 3 but remains nearly double any previous point since March 2020.

There has now been 96,084 Covid cases reported in Scotland in the six days since the start of 2022 – 9.5% of the entire 1,010,660 total since the start of the pandemic.

There have also been 18 deaths of patients following a Covid diagnoses to take the pandemic total to 9,890.

The most recent figures included one death in the NHS Highland area.

‘Pandemic has been toughest peacetime years for Scotland’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has praised the work of health staff as Scotland moves past more than one million Covid cases.

However, he stressed the NHS remained remained under pressure as more infections continue to be detected.

Mr Yousaf said: “The past two years have undoubtedly been some of the toughest this country has faced in peacetime and as we hit the one millionth confirmed Covid-19 case in Scotland, it is important to acknowledge the huge toll the pandemic has had on us all.

“We have all been affected by the Covid crisis in some way or another and my thoughts remain with everyone who has lost a loved one.

“The immense pressure the virus has also put on our NHS cannot be understated and I’d like thank every single person across our health and social care sectors who have worked so hard to look after us.”

Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith added: “As we reach the milestone of one million Covid-19 case in Scotland I’d like to take the opportunity thank the incredible health and care professionals across Scotland who have been at the forefront of the response to this pandemic.

“Their tireless work and dedication in the most difficult of circumstances has been truly inspiring.”

What is the regional breakdown?

This week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed that studies done by the Office of National Statistics estimated one in 20 of all Scots had Covid in the week ending on Hogmanay.

Moray currently has the fifth highest seven-day average per 100,000 people in Scotland after reporting 202 new cases on January 6.

It means the region has a ratio of 2,477.3 cases per 100,000 people over seven days – higher than the national average of 2,061.9 cases.

Meanwhile, the rest of the north and north-east continue to be lower in the national rankings of 32 council areas with Highland, which has reported 454 new cases, being the highest in 23rd.

Aberdeen City is in 24th with 605 new cases – giving it a seven-day average of 1,747.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Aberdeenshire, which has 588 new daily cases, continues to occupy the bottom five areas in the seven-day average Scottish table alongside Argyll and Bute, which has 126 new cases, Orkney, which has 43, the Western Isles, which have 47, and Shetland, which has reported 41 new cases.

However, Public Health Scotland continues to warn of a delay in turning around lab specimens due to the large amount being analysed.

Vaccination rollout continues

Vaccine centres across the north and north-east continue to administer first, second and booster jags to people from all age groups.

New daily data shows 25,763 people got booster jags on January 5 while a further 6,757 got their second dose and 1,965 came forward to receive their first Covid vaccination.

It means 68.3% of all over 18s and 63.6% of all over 12s have now been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 93.2% of all over 18s have had their first dose and 89.1% of all over 18s have had their second dose.

First doses are currently being offered to all under 12s, second doses are being offered to over 18s and 12 to 17-year-olds in high-risk groups and boosters are currently being offered to all over 18s.