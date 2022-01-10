Lorry driver charged after allegedly driving wrong way on A9

An error occurred. Please try again.

A lorry driver has been charged after allegedly driving in the wrong direction on the A9.

Police say they received multiple reports of a lorry driving southbound on the northbound lane of the trunk road in Highland Perthshire on Friday afternoon.

They traced the HGV at Dalnaspidal, between Blair Atholl and Dalwhinnie.

A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with dangerous driving and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Public thanked

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 4.45pm on Friday January 7, 2022, Police Scotland received multiple 999 calls regarding a lorry travelling south on the northbound lanes of the dual carriageway section of the A9 at Dalnaspidal.

“Roads Policing Unit officers in the area attended and traced the vehicle in question.

“A 56-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and highlight their efforts.

“This reinforces the importance of remaining vigilant whilst on the road.”