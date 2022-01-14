Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Covid: Scotland’s death toll hits 10,000 since start of pandemic

By Ellie Milne
January 14, 2022, 2:55 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 3:42 pm
There are 9,910 new Covid cases in Scotland
More than 10,000 people in Scotland have now died of Covid since the pandemic began.

Today’s data confirms 10,038 Covid deaths have been reported, including 41 in the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian has confirmed one death in the last 24 hours, while NHS Highland has reported two.

There are 9,910 new positive cases across the country, including those identified by a first LFD or a PCR test.

Of these positive cases, 3,933 were confirmed with an LFD test only.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital in Scotland has decreased by 16 to 1,544.

This number includes 5o people who are in intensive care – eight fewer than yesterday.

Regional breakdown

Public Health Scotland (PHS) has shared data for the positive PCR cases confirmed by each health board.

NHS Grampian has reported a further 583 cases in the past 24 hours.

There are 93 cases in Moray, 250 in Aberdeen City and 241 in Aberdeenshire.

NHS Highland has confirmed 290 new cases, including 61 in Argyll and Bute.

In the Western Isles there are 22 new cases, while NHS Orkney has reported 11 and NHS Shetland has four more.

These are the only three health boards in Scotland to have not reported any Covid deaths in the past seven days.

Vaccine roll-out

A further 1,009 people have received their first dose of the vaccine bringing the total to 4,396,802.

In the past 24 hours, 3,253 people have received their second dose bringing the total to 4,060,859.

The number of people to have received a booster or third dose has risen by 12,180 to 3,171,289 – 71.2% of over 18s in Scotland.

