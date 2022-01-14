Covid: Scotland’s death toll hits 10,000 since start of pandemic

An error occurred. Please try again.

More than 10,000 people in Scotland have now died of Covid since the pandemic began.

Today’s data confirms 10,038 Covid deaths have been reported, including 41 in the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian has confirmed one death in the last 24 hours, while NHS Highland has reported two.

There are 9,910 new positive cases across the country, including those identified by a first LFD or a PCR test.

Of these positive cases, 3,933 were confirmed with an LFD test only.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital in Scotland has decreased by 16 to 1,544.

This number includes 5o people who are in intensive care – eight fewer than yesterday.

Regional breakdown

Public Health Scotland (PHS) has shared data for the positive PCR cases confirmed by each health board.

NHS Grampian has reported a further 583 cases in the past 24 hours.

There are 93 cases in Moray, 250 in Aberdeen City and 241 in Aberdeenshire.

NHS Highland has confirmed 290 new cases, including 61 in Argyll and Bute.

In the Western Isles there are 22 new cases, while NHS Orkney has reported 11 and NHS Shetland has four more.

These are the only three health boards in Scotland to have not reported any Covid deaths in the past seven days.

Vaccine roll-out

A further 1,009 people have received their first dose of the vaccine bringing the total to 4,396,802.

In the past 24 hours, 3,253 people have received their second dose bringing the total to 4,060,859.

The number of people to have received a booster or third dose has risen by 12,180 to 3,171,289 – 71.2% of over 18s in Scotland.