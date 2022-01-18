Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

TGI Fridays to open ‘world first’ takeaway outlet in Dundee

By James Simpson
January 18, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 3:35 pm
TGI Fridays signage on Reform Street.
TGI Fridays signage on Reform Street.

TGI Fridays is set to open a branch in Dundee in what the American chain is describing as its first-ever takeaway-style restaurant.

The popular chain, which already has outlets in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh, unveiled new premises on Reform Street today.

TGI Fridays unveiled the sign on Tuesday.

Signage has appeared at the former Fat Burger eatery, which closed its doors in 2019.

The Courier has approached TGI Fridays for comment on its new Fridays and Go venture which it has dubbed a “world first for Dundee”.

More details are set to be revealed on Wednesday as the chain launches a recruitment drive in the city.

‘Bring TGI Fridays to Dundee’

The long wait will soon be over for some after a petition was created over four years ago demanding that a TGI Fridays is opened locally.

It stated: “We’ve got Five Guys, Nando’s and Frankie and Benny’s, but I’m sick of still having to travel two hours to get a god damn TGIFs.

“Bring TGI Fridays to Dundee.”

While it only generated a small number of signatures, TGI Fridays has signalled its intent after earmarking the new site last year.

The company submitted planning documents in October to the local authority to replace the frontage of the former burger joint.

Revival of Reform Street

The street once dubbed “Dundee’s Savile Row” has struggled to fill a number of retail units in recent times.

A number of eateries have come and gone, including the former Project Pizza premises.

Arabic restaurant, Mazaj, opened its doors late last year and has proven popular since replacing the former pizza business.

The arrival of TGI Fridays is expected to give the street a much needed footfall boost, especially in such a prominent unit that has been vacant for almost three years.

 

