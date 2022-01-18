TGI Fridays to open ‘world first’ takeaway outlet in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

TGI Fridays is set to open a branch in Dundee in what the American chain is describing as its first-ever takeaway-style restaurant.

The popular chain, which already has outlets in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh, unveiled new premises on Reform Street today.

Signage has appeared at the former Fat Burger eatery, which closed its doors in 2019.

The Courier has approached TGI Fridays for comment on its new Fridays and Go venture which it has dubbed a “world first for Dundee”.

More details are set to be revealed on Wednesday as the chain launches a recruitment drive in the city.

‘Bring TGI Fridays to Dundee’

The long wait will soon be over for some after a petition was created over four years ago demanding that a TGI Fridays is opened locally.

It stated: “We’ve got Five Guys, Nando’s and Frankie and Benny’s, but I’m sick of still having to travel two hours to get a god damn TGIFs.

“Bring TGI Fridays to Dundee.”

While it only generated a small number of signatures, TGI Fridays has signalled its intent after earmarking the new site last year.

The company submitted planning documents in October to the local authority to replace the frontage of the former burger joint.

Revival of Reform Street

The street once dubbed “Dundee’s Savile Row” has struggled to fill a number of retail units in recent times.

A number of eateries have come and gone, including the former Project Pizza premises.

Arabic restaurant, Mazaj, opened its doors late last year and has proven popular since replacing the former pizza business.

The arrival of TGI Fridays is expected to give the street a much needed footfall boost, especially in such a prominent unit that has been vacant for almost three years.