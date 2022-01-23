Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Distance Aware scheme launched for people needing extra space in public

By Ross Hempseed
January 23, 2022, 12:01 am
Post Thumbnail

A new scheme is being rolled out to help those who would prefer a little more space in public places alert others.

Distance Aware will launch on Wednesday, when free badges and lanyards will become available to pick up from libraries across Scotland. Asda will also be handing them out.

The idea is that the yellow and blue symbols will allow the public to identify those who require additional spare or care when out and about.

Distance Aware is a voluntary initiative to support those on the highest risk list and help ease people concerns about mixing with others.

The new scheme comes as the country begins to accept that Covid-19 will become endemic in the future.

Set up by the Bevan Commission, Distance Aware was adopted by the Scottish Government following public research.

“Provides vital reassurance to anyone who chooses to wear a badge or lanyard.”

Research showed that almost three quarters (73%) of people on the highest risk list said they would like to signal to others to give them extra space.

The launch coincides with the lifting of the emergency restrictions imposed before Christmas due to the Omicron variant.

This includes physical distancing in public places such as hospitality and leisure venues and will come in handy when in those places.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are beginning to adapt to living with Covid-19 but we know that, for some people who have been at higher risk or feel anxious about going out in public, this is a big step.

“This scheme not only provides vital reassurance to anyone who chooses to wear a badge or lanyard but also encourages us all to be more aware and considerate of those around us – as we simply don’t know their circumstances or concerns.

“I hope this will help people feel more confident and comfortable to go about their daily lives. The shield symbol can be worn by anyone.”

Marie Hayes, British Red Cross Scotland’s director of Independent Living and Crisis Response, said: “We fully support the aims of the Distance Aware campaign and will be proud to highlight the scheme to callers contacting our Connecting With You service.

“Many people are experiencing loneliness, and are fearful of going out of their own homes as a result of the pandemic.

“We believe Distance Aware can help overcome this and help them to re-engage with social activities. This could be invaluable in helping to tackle loneliness.”

