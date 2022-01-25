Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Third of Scotland’s Covid latest deaths recorded in north and north-east

By Ross Hempseed
January 25, 2022, 2:49 pm Updated: January 25, 2022, 3:01 pm
Covid cases rise in Scotland to just over 8,000.
Seven people from across the north and north-east have died from Covid in the last 24 hours, today’s figures show.

Three people in the Highlands, one in the Western Isles, two in Moray and one in Aberdeenshire have died, out of a total of 23 across Scotland.

Positive cases in Grampian increased from 999 yesterday to 1,076 today.

Highland recorded 365 which is a small increase of four since yesterday.

Shetland recorded 30 while Orkney had 17 and the Western Isles had 12 new cases.

In total, Scotland recorded 8,022 new cases.

Hospitalisations and Vaccinations

There has been a drop in people currently in hospital with Covid-19 from 1,435 yesterday to 1,392 today.

Thirty-four people are currently in intensive care.

Vaccinations continue to provide a high level of protection against the Omicron variant.

A total of 4,406,999 people have received their first dose of a vaccination while 4,112,264 have received their second dose

A further 3,263,981 have received a third dose or booster shot.

New guidance from the Scottish Government

Speaking to parliament on January 25, First Minister Nicola Sturgoen announced changes to guidance around working from home.

Instead of asking people to work from home the government are now prompting businesses to implement a hybrid working system from January 31.

However, Ms Sturgeon does not expect all office workers to return to the office next week saying that given that infection levels are still high this would be “counter-productive” and will “set progress back”.

Another change announced was to scrap face masks for adults who are attending indoor organised events where children under the age of five are partcipating.

Ms Sturgeon also announced that full-vaccinated passangers arriving in Scotland will no longer have to take a Covid test as of February 11. Passengers will still have to fill-out a passenger locator form.

However. those who are not fully-vaccinated will have to get tested before they travel and after they arrive in Scotland.

