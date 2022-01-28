Bad weather forces second down-manning in a year for North Sea platform

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A weather warning has forced the down-manning of a North Sea oil platform for the second time in a year, raising worker concerns over its safety.

CNR International has removed 32 crew members from its Ninian Southern installation, 240 miles off Aberdeen. The operator said the removal was “in accordance with existing procedures” to safely maintain the asset, and leaves 95 workers still on board.

It is the second time in a year that the platform has been down-manned due to adverse weather, following a larger evacuation in April 2021 which saw nearly 90 workers removed.

