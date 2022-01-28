Man airlifted to hospital after falling at Arbroath cliffs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a fall at the Arbroath Cliffs.

Rescue crews including lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the scene just after 11.30am.

Pictures from the scene showed the man was winched to safety by the helicopter crew before being flown to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The extent of his injuries are not known at this stage.

Coastguard teams from Stonehaven, Arbroath and Dundee attended.

A coastguard spokesman said: “Shortly after 11.15am today, HM Coastguard were alerted by the Scottish Ambulance Service to a report of a walker needing assistance at Arbroath Cliffs.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Arbroath, Dundee and St Andrews have been sent, alongside the RNLI lifeboats from Arbroath and the coastguard helicopter from Inverness.”

She added a helicopter was needed due to the location of the faller and nature of his injuries, and that a rope rescue was not possible.

The spokeswoman added: “Both Arbroath lifeboats attended the scene and the crew from the inshore vessel sat with the man, where he had fallen, while he was waiting to be winched up by the helicopter crew.”

The cliffs along the Arbroath are a treasure trove for adventurers and walkers alike, with lots of caves to explore or dramatic views to enjoy – and plenty of wildlife.

It comes after another man was rescued from the cliffs at Arbroath on Sunday.