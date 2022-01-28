Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man airlifted to hospital after falling at Arbroath cliffs

By Alasdair Clark and Lindsey Hamilton
January 28, 2022, 1:39 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 3:20 pm
Coastguard teams winched the injured man from the rocks and he was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Pic Paul Reid
Coastguard teams winched the injured man from the rocks and he was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Pic Paul Reid

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a fall at the Arbroath Cliffs.

Rescue crews including lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the scene just after 11.30am.

Pictures from the scene showed the man was winched to safety by the helicopter crew before being flown to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The extent of his injuries are not known at this stage.

Coastguard teams from Stonehaven, Arbroath and Dundee attended.

A coastguard spokesman said: “Shortly after 11.15am today, HM Coastguard were alerted by the Scottish Ambulance Service to a report of a walker needing assistance at Arbroath Cliffs.

Both RNLI lifeboats from Arbroath attended. Picture: Paul Reid

“Coastguard rescue teams from Arbroath, Dundee and St Andrews have been sent, alongside the RNLI lifeboats from Arbroath and the coastguard helicopter from Inverness.”

She added a helicopter was needed due to the location of the faller and nature of his injuries, and that a rope rescue was not possible.

The spokeswoman added: “Both Arbroath lifeboats attended the scene and the crew from the inshore vessel sat with the man, where he had fallen, while he was waiting to be winched up by the helicopter crew.”

The cliffs along the Arbroath are a treasure trove for adventurers and walkers alike, with lots of caves to explore or dramatic views to enjoy – and plenty of wildlife.

It comes after another man was rescued from the cliffs at Arbroath on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal