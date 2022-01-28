Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian records almost 500 new Covid cases while hospitalisations across Scotland continue to decrease

By Ellie Milne
January 28, 2022, 2:48 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 3:30 pm
Doctors example a coronavirus test in a lab.
There are 7,258 new positive Covid cases across Scotland.

NHS Grampian has recorded almost 500 positive Covid cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

The health board has reported a further 499 new cases, bringing its seven-day total to 3,013.

There are 61 cases new cases in Moray, 221 in Aberdeen City and 217 in Aberdeenshire.

NHS Highland has recorded 206 cases in the past 24 hours with 153 across the Highlands and 53 in Argyll and Bute.

There are an additional 12 cases in the Western Isles, 13 in Orkney and five in Shetland.

Latest data from across Scotland

Across the country, there are 7,258 new Covid cases with a 16.8% positivity rate.

This is a decrease of more than 1,000 on yesterday’s figure.

A total of 4,180 cases were confirmed with an LFD test only, while 2,972 were identified with a PCR only.

The latest data confirms there has been a further 16 deaths of people who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Hospital admissions have been gradually decreasing over the past 10 days, with today’s figure showing a drop of 17 overnight.

There are currently 1,302 people in hospitals across Scotland with Covid, including 32 in intensive care.

NHS Grampian has 103 coronavirus patients in its hospitals, which is an increase of eight since yesterday.

Meanwhile, there are 19 patients being treated in NHS Highland hospitals – a decrease of three on yesterday’s figure.

The two health boards have not reported any coronavirus patients in intensive care for more than a week.

Vaccine roll-out

In Scotland, a total of 8,134 people received a dose of the Covid vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have received their first dose has risen to 4,409,367, while 4,119,889 have also had their second.

An additional 5,043 people received their third dose or booster yesterday, bringing the total to 3,279,961.

The percentage of those aged 18 and over who have had all three jabs has risen to 73.6%.

