Communities brace for second day of disruption as Storm Corrie approaches

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents across the north and north-east are bracing themselves for a second day of disruption as forecasters issue warnings ahead of Storm Corrie.

The Met Office have imposed an amber weather warning covering the majority of the Grampian and Highlands region.

A yellow weather warning has also been put in place across the whole of mainland Scotland and parts of England.

The storm follows on the coattails of Storm Malik which left a wave of destruction in its wake.

A 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen died on Saturday morning after a tree collapsed on Deveron Road, in the Mastrick area of the city.

More than 40,000 homes were also left without power as fallen trees and debris brought down power lines.

Rail and ferry services were brought to a standstill amidst gale force winds, which reached highs of 85mph.

In the aftermath of Storm Malik, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued a warning to north-east residents as they brace for a second day of adverse weather.

Government minsters held an urgent resilience meeting on Saturday to discuss the impact of Storm Malik.

Households brace for Storm Corrie

Storm Corrie is expected to batter Northern Scotland for more than 12 hours.

A yellow weather warning will come into affect from 3pm today, covering the whole of mainland Scotland.

The warning will remain in force until noon tomorrow, coinciding with an amber warning imposed by the Met Office from 5pm this evening.

Forecasters are warning of severe disruption to travel and damage to buildings and trees amidst the gale force winds.

Communities in Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Moray, Skye and the wider Highlands area are to endure the worse of the conditions, with the Western Isles also being affected.

The warning, which will remain in place until 6am on Monday, will cover the entire Highland region, effecting communities as far south as Fort William on the west coast to John O’Groats on the north coast.

The ‘danger to life’ warning will be the second of its kind for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this weekend, after an amber warning was imposed ahead of Storm Malik.

Residents are being braced to expect longer journey times and cancellations to public transport links as well as potential road closures.

Forecasters are also warning of flying debris which could lead to injuries or be a danger to life.