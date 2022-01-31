Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian records more than 100 Covid patients for first time in a year over weekend

By Craig Munro
January 31, 2022, 3:26 pm Updated: January 31, 2022, 4:14 pm
Covid deaths in Scotland
On Friday, Covid patient numbers in the NHS Grampian health board area hit its highest point for a year. Peter Byrne/PA Wire

More than 100 people with Covid were being treated at NHS Grampian hospitals on Friday, the first time that figure has been surpassed since January last year.

There were 103 patients with the virus in the north-east on January 28, the highest in the area since 105 were recorded exactly a year before.

This number has since dipped down again to 95 – still, however, among the highest daily figures recorded since last winter.

The hospitalisation figure for NHS Highland, on the other hand, has been on a downward trend since a peak of 43 in the middle of this month, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.

It reached its lowest point of 2021 so far on Saturday, when there were 17 patients in hospital with the virus, but has since slightly increased again to 21 today.

Across the country, there are 1,206 people with Covid in hospital, the fewest since January 4, while 35 people are in intensive care, 12 of whom have been there for at least 28 days.

Case numbers fall

There were 5,887 new cases of coronavirus identified in Scotland, the first time fewer than 6,000 have been recorded nationwide since before Christmas.

Aberdeen had the fourth-highest number of daily new cases among Scottish local authorities, with 152.

There were 64 new cases in the Highlands, 58 in Aberdeenshire, 37 in Moray, six in Orkney, three in Shetland and none recorded in the Western Isles.

No new deaths have been recorded in Scotland today, though this is likely due to the fact that register offices are normally closed at weekends.

