Where can you find help if you are struggling to pay your energy bills?

It is feared many across the north and north-east will face the dilemma of “eating or heating” following the announcement that energy bills will increase from April.

Ofgem lifted the price cap on energy bills by more than 50%, meaning energy bills will soar by £693 per year.

The regulator hiked the energy price cap to a record £1,971 for a typical household as gas prices soared to unprecedented highs.

It is thought that around 22 million households across the UK will be affected by this increase.

The Western Isles suffers the highest levels of fuel poverty in Scotland at 43%, compared to the national average of 24.6% of homes.

Some locals revealed last year they were often only putting on their heating for half an hour each day, while local support groups were struggling for funds.

Where can you find help if you are struggling?

Citizens Advice Scotland can help you find benefits and grants that you may be entitled to that are offered by the government or energy suppliers.

Cfine also offers a service to help you navigate the welfare system through the Safe (Support, Advice, Finance and Education) team.

The service will help you find benefits you may be entitled to and can offer budgeting advice as well as responding to any complex needs.

Scarf is a social enterprise that gives energy efficiency advice and services to households across Scotland.

They can also speak to your fuel supplier on your behalf to find a solution to suit you and your circumstances.

Age Scotland can provide advice around managing energy bills and making your home more efficient as well as how to claim the correct benefits and any legal advice.

You can call their helpline 0800 12 44 222 between 9am-5pm Monday to Friday for free or have a look at their Warm and Well guide online.