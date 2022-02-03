Where can you find help if you are struggling to pay your energy bills?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Where can you find help if you are struggling to pay your energy bills?

By Lauren Taylor
February 3, 2022, 6:03 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:39 am
Energy bills are to increase from April.

It is feared many across the north and north-east will face the dilemma of “eating or heating” following the announcement that energy bills will increase from April.

Ofgem lifted the price cap on energy bills by more than 50%, meaning energy bills will soar by £693 per year.

The regulator hiked the energy price cap to a record £1,971 for a typical household as gas prices soared to unprecedented highs.

It is thought that around 22 million households across the UK will be affected by this increase.

The Western Isles suffers the highest levels of fuel poverty in Scotland at 43%, compared to the national average of 24.6% of homes.

Some locals revealed last year they were often only putting on their heating for half an hour each day, while local support groups were struggling for funds.

Where can you find help if you are struggling?

Citizens Advice Scotland can help you find benefits and grants that you may be entitled to that are offered by the government or energy suppliers.

Cfine also offers a service to help you navigate the welfare system through the Safe (Support, Advice, Finance and Education) team.

The service will help you find benefits you may be entitled to and can offer budgeting advice as well as responding to any complex needs.

Scarf is a social enterprise that gives energy efficiency advice and services to households across Scotland.

They can also speak to your fuel supplier on your behalf to find a solution to suit you and your circumstances.

Age Scotland can provide advice around managing energy bills and making your home more efficient as well as how to claim the correct benefits and any legal advice.

You can call their helpline 0800 12 44 222 between 9am-5pm Monday to Friday for free or have a look at their Warm and Well guide online.

