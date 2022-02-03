Number of those in Scottish hospitals due to Covid lowest it has been in a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Number of those in Scottish hospitals due to Covid lowest it has been in a month

By Lottie Hood
February 3, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: February 3, 2022, 3:42 pm
The total number of patients hospitalised because of the virus is the lowest it has been since January 3 2022. Photo by Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock
The total number of patients hospitalised because of the virus is the lowest it has been since January 3 2022. Photo by Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock

The amount of patients hospitalised due to Covid are the lowest they have been since early January.

There are currently 1,083 patients with the virus in Scottish hospitals, the lowest recorded figure since 1,031 were in hospital beds on January 3 this year.

With NHS staff absences due to Covid-19 reaching 3,452 – more than three times that number – the decrease on NHS services is needed.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show that the total of hospitalisations in Scotland has decreased by 33 patients since yesterday.

While numbers are gradually declining nationally, NHS Grampian reported a slight increase with 90 patients currently being treated and NHS Highlands recorded 27 patients.

There are currently 29 people in ICU with 12 patients having been there longer than 28 days.

Decrease in case numbers for the first time this week

There were 8,210 new cases of the virus recorded across the country in the past day. The 100 person decrease from yesterday’s 8,310 cases  is the first time the daily figures have declined this week.

It was stated that 31 people died from the virus, one more death than yesterday’s statistics.

A breakdown of new cases by local authority is not available at the moment due to a technical issue at Public Health Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal