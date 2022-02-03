Number of those in Scottish hospitals due to Covid lowest it has been in a month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The amount of patients hospitalised due to Covid are the lowest they have been since early January.

There are currently 1,083 patients with the virus in Scottish hospitals, the lowest recorded figure since 1,031 were in hospital beds on January 3 this year.

With NHS staff absences due to Covid-19 reaching 3,452 – more than three times that number – the decrease on NHS services is needed.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show that the total of hospitalisations in Scotland has decreased by 33 patients since yesterday.

While numbers are gradually declining nationally, NHS Grampian reported a slight increase with 90 patients currently being treated and NHS Highlands recorded 27 patients.

There are currently 29 people in ICU with 12 patients having been there longer than 28 days.

Decrease in case numbers for the first time this week

There were 8,210 new cases of the virus recorded across the country in the past day. The 100 person decrease from yesterday’s 8,310 cases is the first time the daily figures have declined this week.

It was stated that 31 people died from the virus, one more death than yesterday’s statistics.

A breakdown of new cases by local authority is not available at the moment due to a technical issue at Public Health Scotland.