One death of person with Covid in Highlands among 17 recorded around country

One person in the Highlands has died with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as the number of people in the region’s hospitals had its largest daily increase so far this year.

There are currently 34 people being treated in NHS Highland hospitals with the virus, an increase of seven from yesterday.

That is the highest number since January 14, when there were 36 Covid patients across the health board area.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, ICU admissions and general hospitalisations are both continuing to trend downwards nationwide.

The number of hospital patients with the virus in Scotland is at its lowest point since January 3, with the figure falling every day since January 19, and the number in intensive care is lower than it has been at any point since July 4 last year.

There was a decrease in the NHS Grampian health board too, with patient numbers falling from 90 yesterday to 87 today – although the figure on Wednesday was 86.

Across Scotland, 17 new deaths were recorded of people who had recently tested positive for the virus. Glasgow reported the most, with five in the past 24 hours.

That is a fall of 14 from the 31 deaths recorded around the country yesterday.

The number of new Covid cases nationally has also fallen since yesterday, from 8,210 to 7,676 today.

There were 248 reported in Aberdeen, 186 in Aberdeenshire, 125 in the Highlands and 64 in Moray.

Meanwhile, 19 new cases were recorded in Orkney, 13 in Shetland and nine in the Western Isles.