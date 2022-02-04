One death of person with Covid in Highlands among 17 recorded around country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

One death of person with Covid in Highlands among 17 recorded around country

By Craig Munro
February 4, 2022, 3:03 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 3:14 pm
increased home testing capacity
More than 7,600 new cases of Covid have been identified in the past 24 hours.

One person in the Highlands has died with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as the number of people in the region’s hospitals had its largest daily increase so far this year.

There are currently 34 people being treated in NHS Highland hospitals with the virus, an increase of seven from yesterday.

That is the highest number since January 14, when there were 36 Covid patients across the health board area.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, ICU admissions and general hospitalisations are both continuing to trend downwards nationwide.

The number of hospital patients with the virus in Scotland is at its lowest point since January 3, with the figure falling every day since January 19, and the number in intensive care is lower than it has been at any point since July 4 last year.

There was a decrease in the NHS Grampian health board too, with patient numbers falling from 90 yesterday to 87 today – although the figure on Wednesday was 86.

Across Scotland, 17 new deaths were recorded of people who had recently tested positive for the virus. Glasgow reported the most, with five in the past 24 hours.

That is a fall of 14 from the 31 deaths recorded around the country yesterday.

The number of new Covid cases nationally has also fallen since yesterday, from 8,210 to 7,676 today.

There were 248 reported in Aberdeen, 186 in Aberdeenshire, 125 in the Highlands and 64 in Moray.

Meanwhile, 19 new cases were recorded in Orkney, 13 in Shetland and nine in the Western Isles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal