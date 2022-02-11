‘Amazing display’: Here are some of the best pictures of the Northern Lights across the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Despite flurries of snow, emerald green streaked the skies last night as the Northern Lights managed to shine through.

On Thursday evening, the Aurora Borealis could be seen despite patches of fog and snowy conditions throughout the night.

According to the Met Office, there was a chance of spotting the stunning light display because of increased geomagnetic activity.

People across the Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands and Islands had their eyes on the skies to catch a glimpse of the Merry Dancers.

Here are some of the best photos and videos capturing the natural phenomenon

So far on #Shetland this week – orcas, northern lights, big waves and otters. Can it get much better?! pic.twitter.com/VSd5ZkkMWJ — Ben Dalgleish Wildlife (@bdalgleishphoto) February 11, 2022

Last nights northern lights over Harris. A lovely way to say goodbye. #Aurora #isleofharris pic.twitter.com/hC5pd4GQb7 — Margaret Soraya (@margaretsoraya) February 11, 2022

Amazing Mirrie dancers tonight in #Shetland May have got frostbite in the process 🥶 #Aurora #northernlights pic.twitter.com/99wNUbKsGz — Karen Hall (@kazcustard) February 10, 2022

A spectacular aurora light show at Cantick Head Self Catering Lighthouse Cottage on Hoy #visitorkney #aurora #northernlights pic.twitter.com/XNuyYa93xU — Alan Mackinnon (@cantickhead) February 11, 2022

Do you have any pictures of the stunning display? Send them to livenews@ajl.co.uk.