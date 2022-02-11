‘Amazing display’: Here are some of the best pictures of the Northern Lights across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Amazing display’: Here are some of the best pictures of the Northern Lights across the north and north-east

By Lauren Taylor
February 11, 2022, 10:05 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 10:19 am
Northern Lights illuminating Shetland. Picture by Ben Dalgleish.
Northern Lights illuminating Shetland. Picture by Ben Dalgleish.

Despite flurries of snow, emerald green streaked the skies last night as the Northern Lights managed to shine through.

On Thursday evening, the Aurora Borealis could be seen despite patches of fog and snowy conditions throughout the night.

According to the Met Office, there was a chance of spotting the stunning light display because of increased geomagnetic activity.

What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?

People across the Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands and Islands had their eyes on the skies to catch a glimpse of the Merry Dancers.

Here are some of the best photos and videos capturing the natural phenomenon

Northern Lights above Forres. Picture by Andrew Clark.

Do you have any pictures of the stunning display? Send them to livenews@ajl.co.uk.

