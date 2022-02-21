Almost 140 new Covid cases recorded on islands as Scottish hospital figures rise further

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s three island local authorities have recorded almost 140 new Covid cases between them in the past 24 hours, as their NHS boards attempt to stem outbreaks.

There were 70 new cases in Shetland, 47 in Orkney and 19 in the Western Isles, continuing a recent trend of relatively large daily counts in each of the areas.

While the outbreaks have caused significant disruption due to staff shortages in vital services, admissions to the islands’ hospitals remain low.

However, the latest Scottish Government figures show hospitalisations across the country are on the rise.

After hitting a low of 885 people in hospital with Covid on February 13, the figure has increased to 1,051 – with 49 more being admitted since yesterday’s statistics were released.

There are currently 79 people being treated by NHS Grampian, an increase of one from yesterday, and 37 by NHS Highland, which is an increase of two.

Across the country, all but one of the 13 people in intensive care have been there for 28 days or more.

No new deaths of people who had recently tested positive for Covid were reported today, though this is likely because register offices are usually closed over the weekend.

There were 5,307 new cases across Scotland, with just under 10% being recorded in Edinburgh. The daily count is lower than yesterday’s, by 167 cases.