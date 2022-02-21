Almost 140 new Covid cases recorded on islands as Scottish hospital figures rise further

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Almost 140 new Covid cases recorded on islands as Scottish hospital figures rise further

By Craig Munro
February 21, 2022, 2:59 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 3:05 pm
Stornoway on Lewis. Picture by Sandy McIver
Stornoway on Lewis. Picture by Sandy McIver

Scotland’s three island local authorities have recorded almost 140 new Covid cases between them in the past 24 hours, as their NHS boards attempt to stem outbreaks.

There were 70 new cases in Shetland, 47 in Orkney and 19 in the Western Isles, continuing a recent trend of relatively large daily counts in each of the areas.

While the outbreaks have caused significant disruption due to staff shortages in vital services, admissions to the islands’ hospitals remain low.

However, the latest Scottish Government figures show hospitalisations across the country are on the rise.

After hitting a low of 885 people in hospital with Covid on February 13, the figure has increased to 1,051 – with 49 more being admitted since yesterday’s statistics were released.

There are currently 79 people being treated by NHS Grampian, an increase of one from yesterday, and 37 by NHS Highland, which is an increase of two.

Across the country, all but one of the 13 people in intensive care have been there for 28 days or more.

No new deaths of people who had recently tested positive for Covid were reported today, though this is likely because register offices are usually closed over the weekend.

There were 5,307 new cases across Scotland, with just under 10% being recorded in Edinburgh. The daily count is lower than yesterday’s, by 167 cases.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal