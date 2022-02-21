Fourth Covid jag to be offered to over 75s and at-risk groups in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fourth Covid jag, or second booster, is being offered to over 75s and those at the highest risk in Scotland.

The announcement follows advice from the latest joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI).

People eligible for the spring booster dose will be offered the jab at least 24 weeks after their last vaccine.

It is hoped the next round of jabs will help provide another layer of protection to those who need it most.

Along with adults aged 75 and above, residents in care homes in Scotland and immunosuppressed individuals over the age of 12 will also be invited for a fourth Covid jag.

The first groups to receive appointments will receive their next booster from the second week in March.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We know that these high priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and I therefore welcome the further advice from the JCVI and confirm Scotland will offer a further dose to these people from next month.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus, and that will continue to be the case. I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

Hospitalisations on the rise

Figures released by the Scottish Government show hospitalisations across the country are on the rise.

Currently, 79 people are being treated in NHS Grampian with confirmed cases of Covid.

At the middle of the month, figures showcased that 885 people were in hospital dealing with the virus.

However, since February 13, that figure has grown – with 1,051 people currently in hospital units across Scotland.

Across the country, all but one of the 13 people in intensive care have been there for 28 days or more.

There were 5,307 new cases across Scotland, with just under 10% being recorded in Edinburgh. The daily count is lower than yesterday’s, by 167 cases.

Due to rising figures and data suggesting that protection offered by vaccines decreases over time, the Scottish Government will be hoping that this fourth round of vaccinations can help shield those most at risk.

‘Protection wanes over time’

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Nicola Steedman added: “Our vaccination programme has been highly successful, with 85% of the eligible population having had a booster or third dose vaccination and the World Health Organisation estimating some 28,000 lives saved to date in Scotland.

“However, the degree of protection offered by the vaccines wanes over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid-19 for those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus.

“The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.

“The primary aim of the Covid-19 vaccination programme continues to be the prevention of severe disease, hospitalisation and mortality, arising from Covid-19.

“I encourage anyone who is still to have any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”