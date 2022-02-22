Here’s what to expect from Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid briefing on February 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Here’s what to expect from Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid briefing on February 22

By Lauren Robertson
February 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Nicola Sturgeon will update parliament on Tuesday afternoon.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to outline the government’s roadmap out of the pandemic during her weekly Covid update on Tuesday.

This will set out the approach to managing and recovering from the virus moving forward, including preparation for any future variants.

During the statement, she will also share the latest coronavirus figures, including the daily case rate and the number of people in Scotland who have received their vaccinations.

On Monday, updated guidance from the JCVI said that over 75s and high risk people will soon be offered a fourth Covid vaccination.

It is hoped the next round of jabs will help provide another layer of protection to those who need it most.

What could the roadmap include?

Boris Johnson recently announced his “living with Covid” plan, which confirmed all coronavirus laws would end in England starting from Thursday.

This includes ending the legal requirement for people to self-isolate if they test positive, as well as free universal testing being massively scaled back.

As in previous stages of the pandemic, it is expected the first minister will take a more cautious approach as Scotland continues to move forward.

Ms Sturgeon is unlikely to change the guidance on face coverings for the time being or announce an immediate change to self-isolation rules.

However, she might give the public a better idea of when these changes could happen and how far away they are.

‘Outlining robust plans’

It may also be further explained how the newly announced £80 million coronavirus recovery fund will be used.

The Covid Economic Recovery Fund aims to support communities and businesses as the country moves into the next phase of the pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon has said: “Our updated strategic framework, which I will set out to parliament on Tuesday, will support resilience in communities across Scotland by outlining robust plans to prepare for possible new variants or other future emergencies, should we need to act to protect public health.

“Of course, the best way to support business sustainably is to act responsibly and to sustainably manage the risks the virus presents as we begin to live the more normal life that we all crave.”

Hospitality bosses have called for the vaccine passport system to be scrapped after it was removed in Wales and Northern Ireland last week, so the first minister might also address this in her statement.

Where can you watch the briefing?

Ms Sturgeon is expected to give her weekly briefing at around 2.15pm following topical questions.

After her statement, she will likely answer questions from other members of parliament.

You can watch the briefing on Scottish Parliament TV and follow along on our live blog.

