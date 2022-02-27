Tesco becomes first major retailer to ban baby wipes containing plastic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tesco becomes first major retailer to ban baby wipes containing plastic

By Craig Munro
February 27, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: February 27, 2022, 1:59 pm
Tesco on Rousay Drive, Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Tesco on Rousay Drive, Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Tesco has become the first major retailer in the UK to ban the sale of baby wipes containing plastic, following a campaign by environmentalists.

There are estimated to be around 11 billion baby wipes used in the country every year, and 90% of them contain plastic that will not break down for thousands of years.

Scottish Water recently called for a ban on them, due to the severe blockages and ‘fatbergs’ they cause in the sewer system – with more than 10,000 tonnes of material being removed from Scotland’s waste water plants in 2021.

The publicly-owned water provider launched a “Nature Calls” campaign urging people to stop flushing the wipes down the toilet and put them in the bin instead.

‘No need for wet wipes to contain plastic’

But Tesco, the UK’s biggest supplier of wet wipes, has gone a step further and removed the products from sale entirely.

A Tesco spokewoman told The Times: “There is no need for wet wipes to contain plastic so from now on we will no longer stock them if they do.”

The supermarket’s own-brand wipes already do not contain any plastic, which is used by many manufacturers to make the products stronger.

However, even plastic-free wipes should be placed in the bin rather than flushed down the toilet, unless they carry Water UK’s “fine to flush” certification.

