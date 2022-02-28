Face masks no longer mandatory in high school classrooms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

High school pupils are no longer required to wear facemasks in schools after Scottish Government Covid rules are relaxed from today.

Pupils will still be required to wear coverings as they move about in school common areas such as corridors or during school assemblies.

Restrictions around transition visits for both primary and secondary schools are also to be eased.

Call to remain vigilant

Removing face coverings in classrooms is a “positive milestone” for high school pupils and staff, but continued vigilance is essential to beat Covid-19, education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has said.

Following the first minster’s announcement earlier this month, updated guidance for schools comes into force today.

The guidance is clear that teachers and pupils who wish to continue to wear a face covering in the classroom will be fully supported in doing so.

Ms Somerville said: “The last two years have been really tough for our children and young people.

“Teachers and support staff have also had to operate in a challenging environment, but all have worked incredibly hard to deliver a quality learning experience for pupils.

“The removal of the requirement to wear face coverings in classrooms is a positive milestone – it signals the possibility of a brighter future where schools can regain some normality.

“And of course, pupils and staff who continue to choose to wear face coverings in class will be supported in doing so.

Covid has not gone away

“We must not to forget that Covid-19 has not gone away – we all still need to be on our guard and exercise caution. Pupils and staff must still wear face coverings in communal areas and distancing rules still apply.

“The last thing I want it to have measures in place for a minute longer than is necessary, but as we have done throughout this pandemic, we will continue to be guided by scientific and expert advice,” she added.