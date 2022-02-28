Rise in number of coronavirus patients in Scottish hospitals over the weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Rise in number of coronavirus patients in Scottish hospitals over the weekend

By Ellie Milne
February 28, 2022, 2:48 pm Updated: February 28, 2022, 2:54 pm
Covid hospital admissions have risen over the weekend. Photo by Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock
Covid hospital admissions have risen over the weekend. Photo by Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals across Scotland has risen over the weekend, according to the latest data.

There are currently 1,175 people in hospital with confirmed Covid, including 19 in intensive care.

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care has risen by five overnight.

Today’s figure shows there are five fewer hospital patients than yesterday, but a rise of 82 since Friday.

NHS Grampian has reported 74 hospital admissions, three fewer than yesterday, while NHS Highland has 46.

On Friday, the Highland health board reported its joint-highest number of Covid hospital patients since the pandemic began – a total of 49.

New cases across Scotland

Across Scotland, 5,498 new Covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3,415 were confirmed with a lateral flow test only, while 1,877 were identified with a PCR.

NHS Grampian has reported a further 682 cases, with 214 in Aberdeen City, 363 in Aberdeenshire and 105 in Moray.

There are 429 new cases in the Highland region, including 117 in Argyll and Bute.

NHS Western Isles has reported 48 cases, while NHS Orkney and Shetland have confirmed 47 and 30 cases respectively.

No deaths have been reported today.

In the past seven days, 42 people who had confirmed Covid have died, including six in Grampian and two in the Highlands.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 3,430,747 people have now received three doses of the Covid vaccine in Scotland – 71.7% of the population of over 12s.

In the past 24 hours, 2,243 people got their third dose or booster.

The number of people to have had a first dose has risen to 4,36,113, while 4,157,209 have also had a second dose.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal