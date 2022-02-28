Rise in number of coronavirus patients in Scottish hospitals over the weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals across Scotland has risen over the weekend, according to the latest data.

There are currently 1,175 people in hospital with confirmed Covid, including 19 in intensive care.

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care has risen by five overnight.

Today’s figure shows there are five fewer hospital patients than yesterday, but a rise of 82 since Friday.

NHS Grampian has reported 74 hospital admissions, three fewer than yesterday, while NHS Highland has 46.

On Friday, the Highland health board reported its joint-highest number of Covid hospital patients since the pandemic began – a total of 49.

New cases across Scotland

Across Scotland, 5,498 new Covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3,415 were confirmed with a lateral flow test only, while 1,877 were identified with a PCR.

NHS Grampian has reported a further 682 cases, with 214 in Aberdeen City, 363 in Aberdeenshire and 105 in Moray.

There are 429 new cases in the Highland region, including 117 in Argyll and Bute.

NHS Western Isles has reported 48 cases, while NHS Orkney and Shetland have confirmed 47 and 30 cases respectively.

No deaths have been reported today.

In the past seven days, 42 people who had confirmed Covid have died, including six in Grampian and two in the Highlands.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 3,430,747 people have now received three doses of the Covid vaccine in Scotland – 71.7% of the population of over 12s.

In the past 24 hours, 2,243 people got their third dose or booster.

The number of people to have had a first dose has risen to 4,36,113, while 4,157,209 have also had a second dose.