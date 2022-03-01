Coronavirus hospital admissions continue to rise across Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals in Scotland is continuing to rise.

The latest data shows there were 1,191 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid yesterday – a rise of 16 from the day before.

Since, Friday the number of people in hospital has risen by 98.

In the week ending February 25, 704 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospital.

There are 18 people in intensive care, with 10 admitted during the past week.

Change to reporting of Covid deaths

A total of 21 deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid have also been reported in the past 24 hours.

One of these deaths was confirmed by NHS Highland.

From today, the number of Covid-related deaths reported will include those who died within 28 days of their first positive test and also within 28 days of a possible reinfection.

This will apply if the person tested positive 90 or more days after their last positive test.

Regional breakdown

In the past 24 hours, 7,497 new cases have been reported across the country.

A total of 657 of these cases are reinfections, bringing the total number to 60,815

The latest data shows 2,297 new cases were identified using a PCR test, while 4,821 were confirmed with a lateral flow test only.

NHS Grampian has reported 847 new cases – an increase of 165 on yesterday’s number.

There are 245 new cases in Aberdeen City, 440 in Aberdeenshire and 160 in Moray.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland has confirmed a further 485 cases, including 139 in Argyll and Bute.

There has also been an increase in cases across the islands in the past 24 hours, with 77 in Orkney, 54 in Shetland and 53 in the Western Isles.

Vaccine scheme

The Covid vaccine roll-out is continuing across the country with 4,434 doses being administered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3,316 people have received a third dose or booster in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,434,063.

The number of people to have had a first dose has risen to 4,436,511, while 4,157,929 have also had a second dose.