NHS Highland reports five Covid deaths in past 24 hours as hospital admissions continue to rise

By Ellie Milne
March 3, 2022, 2:51 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 3:32 pm
There are 9,491 new cases across Scotland
NHS Highland has reported five coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

This brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 289 in the region.

Across the country, 36 deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid have been confirmed, including one in Grampian.

The number of people being treated for coronavirus in hospitals across Scotland is also still on the rise.

New data shows there are now 1,272 coronavirus patients in hospital – 46 more than yesterday.

This includes 16 people who are in intensive care.

An increase in cases

A total of 9,491 new cases have been confirmed across the country, including 918 reinfections.

A PCR test was used to identify 4,152 cases, while 4,916 were confirmed with just a lateral flow test.

There has been an increase in cases reported in the Grampian , Highland and Island regions in the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian has confirmed a further 1,074 cases – an increase of 178 on yesterday’s number.

There are 574 new cases in Aberdeenshire, 344 in Aberdeen City and 156 in Moray.

NHS Highland has reported 656 new cases, bringing its seven day total to 3,571.

Cases are also continuing to rise in Orkney with 115 reported in the past 24 hours.

The island currently has the highest seven day case rate in Scotland at 1,875 per 100,000 of the population.

As a result, two primary schools have had to return to online learning for staff and pupils.

Stromness Primary School is closed for specific classes today and on Friday, while Eday School is closed today due to staffing issues related to Covid and other sickness.

NHS Western Isles has reported 94 new cases and NHS Shetland has confirmed a further 59 cases.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 4,128 people received a dose of the Covid vaccine in the past 24 hours.

A further 3,095 third doses or boosters were administered, bringing the total to 3,440493.

Across Scotland, 92.3% of over 12s have now had their first dose – a total of 4,437,162.

The number of people to have received a second dose is now 4,159,556, which represents 86.9% of over 12s.

