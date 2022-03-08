Scotland reports highest daily Covid cases in nearly two months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There were 11,685 new Covid cases reported across Scotland’s health boards in the past 24 hours, the highest daily total since January 10.

On that date, almost two months ago, cases reached 11,827.

1,440 people are being treated in hospital with the virus, which is an increase of 80 when compared with yesterday’s number.

Of those people, 19 require intensive care treatment. A further 19 people have died after testing positive for the virus.

This rise in cases comes less than two weeks before Scotland’s remaining restrictions are to be lifted.

‘Covid continues to spread’

Health boards across the country are struggling to cope with the influx of cases and have issued pleas to the public, asking them to remain vigilant in the face of the virus and reminding them that is has not disappeared.

NHS Highland has been forced to ask qualified colleagues currently in non-clinical positions to temporarily move back to front-facing roles.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health for the region, said: “In our health and care settings we can ensure we use appropriate PPE, and take extra care with handwashing and distancing. But people are increasingly relaxed when out and about in their communities. Unfortunately this does mean Covid continues to spread.

“Thanks to vaccination, most cases are mild and indeed, we are seeing people admitted to hospital for other reasons who subsequently test positive. This change means we are managing some Covid-positive patients differently: looking after them in the area appropriate for their needs, which may not be Ward GC, the Covid ward in Raigmore Hospital.

“I urge everyone to remain vigilant: whether at work, leisure, or in a healthcare setting, and help us to reduce cases and keep people safe.”

Regional breakdown

NHS Highland has reported 715 new cases in the last 24 hours. There are 82 people being treated in hospital, none of whom are in intensive care.

Of the 1,184 cases reported in NHS Grampian, 379 are in Aberdeen City, 596 are in Aberdeenshire and 208 are in Moray.

There are 103 people with Covid in hospitals across the health board.

NHS Western Isles has reported 100 new cases, while Orkney has reported 77 and Shetland 49.

Vaccination rollout

4,438,843 first doses of a Covid vaccination have now been administered across Scotland.

The latest data also shows that 4,163,548 have received their second dose and 3,454,185 have received a booster.