Orkney Island Council reports highest number of Covid cases per 100,000 in the UK

Orkney Island Council has reported currently having the highest Covid infection rate in the UK.

According to statistics gathered by the local authority, Orkney has recorded 2,290 cases per 100,000 people.

The council notes this as being much higher than other island counties with Shetland’s figures sitting at 1,216 and the Western Isles as 1,815.

Case numbers

Across Scotland, the Scottish Government’s daily figures show 11,957 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

This is 272 more than Tuesday’s figures, the highest it has been since the beginning of January.

Broken down by health board, NHS Highland has 601 cases – a drop from yesterday.

NHS Grampian meanwhile, 1,133 cases were reported showing a decrease from Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 589 cases were recorded in Aberdeenshire, 354 in Aberdeen and 190 in Moray.

The Western Isles have recorded 104 new cases, while Orkney has reported 58 new cases and Shetland 59.

A further 18 people across Scotland have died after contracting the virus.

Orkney feeling the strain

Orkney Islands Council said that the rise in cases has put a strain on many schools, nurseries, health and care settings as well as areas of sport and leisure.

Interim chief executive John Mundell said: “The widespread community transmission is undoubtedly impacting on how many of our services are run.

“Somewhat incredibly many continue to operate relatively unhindered, however for other service areas – despite the forward planning and contingencies in place – due to the significant levels of staff being impacted, the cracks are beginning to show, and the level of fragility widen in terms of service delivery.”

🔺 Orkney COVID infection rate highest in UK 🔺The COVID infection rate in Orkney is now the highest in the UK.Data… Posted by OIC Updates on Wednesday, 9 March 2022

He mentioned that several classes within numerous schools have been suspended as more than 200 pupils are having to self-isolate, with around 62 teachers absent.

The shortages in personnel have also spread to school kitchens, adult care services and social work.

Mr Mundell added: “Not only are our services being stretched to closure in some areas, but our colleagues within NHS Orkney have announced the suspension of planned surgeries this week given the pressures on staffing levels.

“In addition to the isolation period required, there are many who are suffering ill-effects of this virus – they may not require to be hospitalised, but they remain very unwell for sometimes long periods.

“When children are off due to class or school/nursery closures this also impacts on the ability of their parents and carers to do their job, which in turn affects all our services.

“It is imperative that we are all vigilant to ensure that our services are not impacted further.”

The NHS have reminded people to ensure they are fully vaccinated and to continue to test if they develop new symptoms.

Vaccination rollout

4,439,150 people across Scotland have now received their first dose of a Covid vaccination.

The Scottish Government’s latest data shows that of these, 4,164,671 have received their second dose and 3,456,977 have had a booster or third dose.