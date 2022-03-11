Warnings to Scots against donation scams relating to Ukraine conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Warnings to Scots against donation scams relating to Ukraine conflict

By Ross Hempseed
March 11, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 12:46 pm
donation scam
Scots are being warned against unknown callers and scammers looking for money due to the Ukraine conflict.

People are being urged to be vigilant against scammers exploiting the Ukraine crisis.

Millions of pounds have been donated to charities supporting Ukrainian refugees following Russia’s invasion, with truckloads of essential items also being filled by kind-hearted people from across the north and north-east.

However, not all calls for donations are honest in their intent, as some intend to scam people into giving money, which never goes to those in need.

Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the country’s national consumer advice service, is now urging people to use caution when choosing which cause to support.

Several organisations across the north and north-east have been collecting donations to send to Ukrainian refugees.

Scots should be cautious if they receive a request from someone who claims to be stuck in Ukraine or needs help with repatriation or travel costs.

The body also warned people to be wary of anyone requesting financial assistance for the burial of a loved one or from people claiming to be “defending freedom”.

Colin Mathieson, a spokesman for Advice Direct Scotland, said: “Scammers often use political and world events to take advantage of people and their good nature, and the current tragedy in Ukraine will be no different.

“We would advise people who want to help to consider donating to organisations that are already providing support in Ukraine, such as the DEC appeal, the British Red Cross or another registered charity.

“It is important to remain vigilant and report scams and suspicious activity to the correct authorities.”

Common scam signs

  • Long and convoluted web/email addresses with characters out of place.
  • Unsecure websites that throw up security warnings by your browser or anti-virus software.
  • Spelling errors that genuine organisations and businesses are unlikely to have on their websites or marketing materials.
  • Blurry images, logos and branding can signal that materials have been copied.
  • For door-to-door charity collectors or those operating in public places, always request identification that shows they work for the charity.
  • Check charity registration numbers with the relevant charity regulators

To report scammers to the authorities use the quick reporting tool here.

