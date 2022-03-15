Nicola Sturgeon LIVE: Face masks to remain a requirement in Scotland until early April By Lauren Robertson March 15, 2022, 1:15 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 2:39 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Nicola Sturgeon will announce today if the final Covid restrictions – including the legal requirement to wear face masks – will be lifted as planned on Monday. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close