‘We won’t go with P&O’: Mariners and travellers asked to boycott ferry company over mass sackings

By Louise Glen
March 18, 2022, 3:46 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 3:49 pm
European Highlander in Loch Ryan. Photo by FLPA/Shutterstock (3301468a)
Unions are calling on mariners in the north and north-east not to serve on P&O routes amid a proposed boycott.

Following yesterday’s shock announcement where 800 staff members were instantly sacked by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World who own P&O, the company has continued to face a backlash about its decision.

The UK Government has said it is taking legal advice on whether DP World broke employment law.

The RMT union is calling  for a widespread public and commercial boycott of P&O. It is asking people to join its campaign – We Won’t Go with P&O – until the jobs are reinstated.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The fact that the government knew the day before that a foreign owned company planned to cause major disruption to UK ports but did nothing to prevent it is shocking.

Still time to reverse the decision

“But there is still time reverse this shameful decision and today we are presenting a plan of action which needs to be acted upon immediately and if necessary, the government should introduce enabling legislation to make it happen.”

RMT has called for the implementation of a four-point plan to protect jobs, services and basic employment standards.

The plan includes:

  • demanding P&O reverse its decision and hold negotiations with the unions
  • removing any government support for P&O owners DP World
  • a widespread public and commercial boycott of P&O until the jobs are reinstated.
  • legislation to ensure this can never happen to other UK workers

Union Nautilus International has joined suit, holding protests outside ferry terminals, calling on the government to step in – urging people “not to be a scab” on P&O ferries.

‘We didn’t know where we were going’

One worker Mark Hanna Baldwin, an Australian with British tickets, said many of those lined up to work aboard the P&O ferries were unaware of the manner in which they were to be employed.

He told Friday morning’s BBC Radio Five Live‘s programme he had seen an advert on Facebook for crew members. It was advertising for positions aboard “a new ship” in British waters.

He said: “We couldn’t ask the owners anything. They said they had signed an agreement not to tell people what they were doing.

“On Wednesday at 5.30am we were given full PPE and put onto a bus. It was like a mystery bus tour.

“We had no idea where we were going. We thought we were going to be on a new ship from Turkey and it was going to be launched with a great hurrah.

He continued: “When one of the guys on the bus realised where were were he said he had been on the ship – the European Highlander – only three weeks before so he got onto the phone with folk he knew on the boat.

“They were devastated.

“By this point we had been on the bus six hours and my conscience started to speak up. I came to the decision that I could not do it. I have a family. I could not look my kids in the eye and say I had done the right thing.

“So I stood up, took off my PPE and said ‘I think this is wrong’.”

He continued: “It is sneaky to do it like this. We are all agency workers. They would have got rid of us as well.”

Has the company breached employment law?

Colin Mathieson, spokesperson for Advice Direct Scotland, said:  “The redundancy process being used by P&O is being disputed by many of the workers who were terminated, with trade unions involved.

“Regulations on redundancy state that employees must be consulted during the process.

“Advice Direct Scotland has put together a guide to redundancy and how it works in practical terms.

I have tickets for a journey, what should I do?

Mr Mathieson continued: “Customers facing delays or cancellations may be entitled to compensation, a replacement journey if available or a full refund.

He added: “We would advise them to raise an initial complaint with the operator and follow the procedure fully.”

More information is available at consumeradvice.scot/po-ferry-disruptions-cancellations-your-consumer-rights.

