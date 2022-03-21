Salmon Scotland launch scheme to clear beaches of marine waste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Salmon Scotland launch scheme to clear beaches of marine waste

By James Masson
March 21, 2022, 3:05 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 3:29 pm
The scheme launched by Salmon Scotland will keep beaches near salmon farms, like those in the Western Isles, clear of marine waste. Pictured is Ghoile Chroic beach and coastline on the west coast of Lewis.
The scheme launched by Salmon Scotland will keep beaches near salmon farms, like those in the Western Isles, clear of marine waste. Pictured is Ghoile Chroic beach and coastline on the west coast of Lewis.

Salmon farmers across Scotland have launched a new initiative to keep beaches clean of marine litter.

The trade body is encouraging beach-goers to report waste, regardless of the source, so that salmon farmers close to the location can help remove it.

A dedicated email inbox has been created, and reports should ideally contain a “what3words” exact location and photo.

There is a big problem with marine litter in Scotland, with more than 25 tonnes of waste collected on beaches in the north-east between August 2018-September 2020. over a two year period.

The scheme will cover the area where salmon farms are based, including the north-west Highlands, Western Isles, Argyll and Bute, Shetland and Orkney.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “Raising healthy fish relies on a healthy habitat, so it’s in all our interests to protect our shared environment.

“Salmon farmers are committed to their local communities and that goes far beyond creating local jobs and producing nutritious food.

“By coordinating our efforts to collect marine debris – regardless of where it has come from – we can make a positive difference.”

Salmon Scotland’s sustainability charter includes a pledge to “take every step possible to avoid marine debris from our farms and recover any items promptly regardless of their origin”.

Salmon Scotland has launched the scheme, which will involve local salmon farmers collecting marine waste from their local beaches.

Beach cleans also planned

The e-mail tips will be collated centrally and reported to local teams for recovery.

On top of the reporting tool, member companies are also proactively helping to care for their local environment with regular beach clean-ups and other initiatives.

By coordinating our efforts to collect marine debris – regardless of where it has come from – we can make a positive difference.

Last year Mowi Salmon organised 79 beach clean ups.

By 2025 Mowi plans to have all its plastic be recyclable, reusable or compostable.

Sustainability and compliance manager Kate Stronach said: “We have targets that aim to drive a reduction in plastic use and also to constantly improve our use of recycling.”

Scottish Sea Farms participate in the annual Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean. This year all 450 of its employees have been asked to take part.

Mr Scott said: “ We’re privileged to work on some of the most beautiful coastlines in Scotland and we are committed to being good neighbours.”

To report marine waste so that it can be cleaned up, e-mail reportdebris@salmonscotland.co.uk and include a picture of the waste and an exact location, ideally using the website what3words

