Salmon Scotland launch scheme to clear beaches of marine waste

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salmon farmers across Scotland have launched a new initiative to keep beaches clean of marine litter.

The trade body is encouraging beach-goers to report waste, regardless of the source, so that salmon farmers close to the location can help remove it.

A dedicated email inbox has been created, and reports should ideally contain a “what3words” exact location and photo.

There is a big problem with marine litter in Scotland, with more than 25 tonnes of waste collected on beaches in the north-east between August 2018-September 2020. over a two year period.

The scheme will cover the area where salmon farms are based, including the north-west Highlands, Western Isles, Argyll and Bute, Shetland and Orkney.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “Raising healthy fish relies on a healthy habitat, so it’s in all our interests to protect our shared environment.

“Salmon farmers are committed to their local communities and that goes far beyond creating local jobs and producing nutritious food.

“By coordinating our efforts to collect marine debris – regardless of where it has come from – we can make a positive difference.”

Salmon Scotland’s sustainability charter includes a pledge to “take every step possible to avoid marine debris from our farms and recover any items promptly regardless of their origin”.

Beach cleans also planned

The e-mail tips will be collated centrally and reported to local teams for recovery.

On top of the reporting tool, member companies are also proactively helping to care for their local environment with regular beach clean-ups and other initiatives.

Mr Scott said: “By coordinating our efforts to collect marine debris – regardless of where it has come from – we can make a positive difference.”

Last year Mowi Salmon organised 79 beach clean ups.

By 2025 Mowi plans to have all its plastic be recyclable, reusable or compostable.

Sustainability and compliance manager Kate Stronach said: “We have targets that aim to drive a reduction in plastic use and also to constantly improve our use of recycling.”

Scottish Sea Farms participate in the annual Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean. This year all 450 of its employees have been asked to take part.

Mr Scott said: “ We’re privileged to work on some of the most beautiful coastlines in Scotland and we are committed to being good neighbours.”

To report marine waste so that it can be cleaned up, e-mail reportdebris@salmonscotland.co.uk and include a picture of the waste and an exact location, ideally using the website what3words