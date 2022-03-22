Scotland reports new record number of Covid patients in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scotland reports new record number of Covid patients in hospital

By Ellie Milne
March 22, 2022, 2:49 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 2:50 pm
Photo by Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock
Scotland has reported a new record number of coronavirus patients in hospital, according to the latest data.

Yesterday, it was reported that the number of Covid patients in hospital had reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

With an increase of 93 patients in the past 24 hours, there are now 2,221 people being treated for the virus in hospitals across the country.

There are currently 29 people being treated in intensive care, which is two fewer than the day before.

Daily cases

A total of 11,912 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, which is an increase of 2,379 on yesterday’s figure.

Of these, 3,572 were identified by a PCR test, while 7,898 were confirmed with a lateral flow test only.

A further 37 deaths have been recorded, including two in Grampian, seven in the Highlands and one in Orkney.

NHS Grampian has reported 1,194 new cases in the past 24 hours.

There are 417 new cases in Aberdeen City, 527 in Aberdeenshire and 249 in Moray.

NHS Western Isles has confirmed a further 147 new cases and currently has the highest seven day case rate in Scotland – 3,041.5 per 100,000 of the population.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran has the second highest rate at 2,121.8 per 100,000, while NHS Highland is third highest with 1,799.2 per 100,000.

The health board has reported 736 new cases, including 169 in Argyll and Bute.

Meanwhile, there are 32 new cases in Orkney and 77 new cases in Shetland.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 3,477,790 people across the country have now received their booster or third dose of the Covid vaccine – 77.8% of over 18s.

A further 1,269 people have received their first dose, bringing the total to 4,450,515, while 4,175,888 people have now had their second dose.

NHS Shetland currently has the highest percentage of over 12s to have been given three doses of the vaccine at 80.1%.

