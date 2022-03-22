Scotland reports new record number of Covid patients in hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has reported a new record number of coronavirus patients in hospital, according to the latest data.

Yesterday, it was reported that the number of Covid patients in hospital had reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

With an increase of 93 patients in the past 24 hours, there are now 2,221 people being treated for the virus in hospitals across the country.

There are currently 29 people being treated in intensive care, which is two fewer than the day before.

Daily cases

A total of 11,912 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, which is an increase of 2,379 on yesterday’s figure.

Of these, 3,572 were identified by a PCR test, while 7,898 were confirmed with a lateral flow test only.

A further 37 deaths have been recorded, including two in Grampian, seven in the Highlands and one in Orkney.

NHS Grampian has reported 1,194 new cases in the past 24 hours.

There are 417 new cases in Aberdeen City, 527 in Aberdeenshire and 249 in Moray.

NHS Western Isles has confirmed a further 147 new cases and currently has the highest seven day case rate in Scotland – 3,041.5 per 100,000 of the population.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran has the second highest rate at 2,121.8 per 100,000, while NHS Highland is third highest with 1,799.2 per 100,000.

The health board has reported 736 new cases, including 169 in Argyll and Bute.

Meanwhile, there are 32 new cases in Orkney and 77 new cases in Shetland.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 3,477,790 people across the country have now received their booster or third dose of the Covid vaccine – 77.8% of over 18s.

A further 1,269 people have received their first dose, bringing the total to 4,450,515, while 4,175,888 people have now had their second dose.

NHS Shetland currently has the highest percentage of over 12s to have been given three doses of the vaccine at 80.1%.