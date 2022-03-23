Hospital admissions rise as Covid cases surpass a record 12,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hospital admissions rise as Covid cases surpass a record 12,000

By Michelle Henderson
March 23, 2022, 2:54 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 4:12 pm
covid cases
More than 2250 people are currently being treated in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

Hospital admissions are continuing to rise as more than 12,000 Covid cases are recorded across Scotland.

Scotland has reported record numbers of coronavirus patients in hospital for a third consecutive day.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government indicate a further 36 people have been admitted to hospital in the latest 24 hours.

There are now around 2257 people being treated for the virus in hospitals across the country.

A further 25 people are also being treated in intensive care.

The record figures arise exactly two years to the day since Scotland was placed into lockdown.

Earlier today Health Minister Humza Yousaf warned that urgent treatments may be “de-prioritised” as Covid cases rise.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Yousaf said: “The health service will cope. But it means making really difficult decisions in health boards about deprioritising other treatments, and sometimes urgent treatments. People are having to suffer because of that.”

His comments come just one day after NHS Highland said staff were facing major challenges.

Daily cases

In the latest 24 hours, a total of 12,421 new positive cases were identified which is an increase of 509.

A further 39 deaths have also been confirmed taking Scotland’s death toll to 11, 202.

NHS Grampian has recorded the fourth highest infection rate in Scotland today, with 1,233 new cases recorded.

This figures takes the region’s total case load over the last two years to 156,791.

NHS Highland has also recorded a further 881 cases taking the region’s total since the start of the pandemic to 79,135.

In the islands, health boards have begun to see a gradual decline in cases.

NHS Western Isles recorded 136 new cases overnight, a drop from the 147 reported on Tuesday.

The island health board has had the highest seven day case rate in Scotland as Covid cases rose across the country.

NHS Shetland has recorded a decline of 16 cases overnight, with 61 new cases reported today.

NHS Orkney recorded a decline with 26 cases recorded in the latest 24 hours; a decline of six.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 4,451,641 people have now received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A further 4,176,494 people have received their second dose, and 3,479,040 have received a third dose or booster.

