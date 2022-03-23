Hospital admissions rise as Covid cases surpass a record 12,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hospital admissions are continuing to rise as more than 12,000 Covid cases are recorded across Scotland.

Scotland has reported record numbers of coronavirus patients in hospital for a third consecutive day.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government indicate a further 36 people have been admitted to hospital in the latest 24 hours.

There are now around 2257 people being treated for the virus in hospitals across the country.

Today, 12,421 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus 2,257 people were in hospital yesterday with #coronavirus which is 36 more than the day before Sadly 39 more people who tested positive have died (11,202 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux pic.twitter.com/uXPRCwbMXR — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 23, 2022

A further 25 people are also being treated in intensive care.

The record figures arise exactly two years to the day since Scotland was placed into lockdown.

Earlier today Health Minister Humza Yousaf warned that urgent treatments may be “de-prioritised” as Covid cases rise.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Yousaf said: “The health service will cope. But it means making really difficult decisions in health boards about deprioritising other treatments, and sometimes urgent treatments. People are having to suffer because of that.”

His comments come just one day after NHS Highland said staff were facing major challenges.

Daily cases

In the latest 24 hours, a total of 12,421 new positive cases were identified which is an increase of 509.

A further 39 deaths have also been confirmed taking Scotland’s death toll to 11, 202.

NHS Grampian has recorded the fourth highest infection rate in Scotland today, with 1,233 new cases recorded.

This figures takes the region’s total case load over the last two years to 156,791.

NHS Highland has also recorded a further 881 cases taking the region’s total since the start of the pandemic to 79,135.

In the islands, health boards have begun to see a gradual decline in cases.

NHS Western Isles recorded 136 new cases overnight, a drop from the 147 reported on Tuesday.

The island health board has had the highest seven day case rate in Scotland as Covid cases rose across the country.

NHS Shetland has recorded a decline of 16 cases overnight, with 61 new cases reported today.

NHS Orkney recorded a decline with 26 cases recorded in the latest 24 hours; a decline of six.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 4,451,641 people have now received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A further 4,176,494 people have received their second dose, and 3,479,040 have received a third dose or booster.