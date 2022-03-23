Royal Navy submarine and sub-hunters go head-to-head in joint exercise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Royal Navy submarine and sub-hunters go head-to-head in joint exercise

By Michelle Henderson
March 23, 2022, 5:35 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 5:57 pm
Royal Navy personnel have gone head-to-head in a series of warfare training exercises off the coast of Scotland.

The Navy’s most advanced submarine, an Astute-class hunter-killer, and its most potent adversary, a Merlin Mk2 helicopter,  played cat and mouse during a series of live training exercises near HMS Gannet in Prestwick.

Perspective submarine commanders and trainee helicopter sub-hunters pitted their skills against each other during a week of intense training in a bid to earn their stripes.

The exercises formed part of the final sea-going phase of the force’s intense Submarine Command-qualifying course – known as the Perisher.

Two Merlin Mk2 helicopters were drafted in from the Navy’s base at RNAS Culdrose to HMS Gannet at Prestwick to assist on a week of live anti-submarine warfare exercises.

The 105-year-old world-renowned course is known as one of the most testing selection procedures in the military.

Commander James Taylor, Commanding Officer of the Merlin training unit 824 Naval Air Squadron said: “We took 12 trainees and two aircraft from our base at RNAS Culdrose to HMS Gannet at Prestwick for a week of live anti-submarine warfare exercises.

“For the trainees, this is the culmination of a long and demanding flying training pipeline. Having learnt how to fly and safely operate the aircraft as individuals, the detachment made them work together as a crew, to fight the Merlin Mk2 against live submarines.

“They’ve spent countless hours in the simulators and flying training sorties, but this short, sharp period has taken their experience to a new level.”

Finding their feet at sea

Stalking them above the water were trainee Merlin Mk2 helicopters pilots, observers and aircrew from the Fleet Air Arm.

While the submariners attempted to evade detection and carry out a series of missions, they were hunted by the helicopters above.

The Merlin Mk2 helicopter is armed with powerful dipping-sonar and sonobuoys, enabling them to listen for the tell-tale sounds of a boat moving through the depths.

The aircrews also practiced secondary roles in their capacity as maritime patrol aircraft, such as winching personnel to and from a boat at sea.

Commander Taylor said such exercises enable personnel to experience real-world scenarios in preparation for becoming the Navy’s “elite sub-hunters.”

He added: “Operating in an unpredictable environment forces them to deal with a myriad of real-world challenges – not least the changeable Scottish weather – having to constantly think on their feet and adapt their plans.

“None of our trainees had worked with a real submarine before. To pit themselves against the finest in the Submarine Service pushes them to become the Royal Navy’s elite sub-hunters.”

