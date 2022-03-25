More than 10,000 new Covid cases in Scotland as hospital admissions continue to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
More than 10,000 new Covid cases in Scotland as hospital admissions continue to rise

By Ellie Milne
March 25, 2022, 2:56 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 4:37 pm
There are 10,100 newly confirmed cases across the country.
More than 10,000 new Covid cases have been reported in Scotland while hospital admissions continue to rise.

The latest data shows there are 10,100 newly reported cases across the country, including 1,065 reinfections.

In the past 24 hours, the number of hospital patients being treated for the virus has risen to 2,326 – four more than yesterday.

The number of people with Covid in intensive care has risen by two to 28.

This marks the fifth day in a row that Scotland has reported a new record number of Covid hospital patients.

Hospital admissions have been gradually increasing throughout March, surpassing 2,000 on March 17 for the first time since January 2021.

NHS Grampian is currently treating 180 patients for the virus, which is six more than the day before.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland is treating 147 people, an increase of three, and NHS Western Isles has five Covid patients in hospital.

A further 41 Covid-related deaths have also been confirmed, with two in the Grampian region.

This brings the total number of deaths over the past seven days to 164.

Regional breakdown

Of the 10,100 newly reported cases, 4,094 were identified using a PCR and 5,717 were confirmed with just a lateral flow test.

A total of 964 new cases were reported by NHS Grampian. There are 434 in Aberdeenshire, 350 in Aberdeen City and 180 in Moray.

NHS Highland has confirmed a further 690 cases, including 160 in Argyll and Bute.

NHS Western Isles remains the health board with the highest seven day case rate in the country, recording a rise since yesterday.

Its latest seven day case rate is 3,132.1 per 100,000 of the population.

There are 58 in Shetland and 27 in Orkney, with the latter currently recording the lowest seven day case rate in Scotland – 812.5 per 100,000.

Vaccine roll-out

More than 5,000 people have received a dose of the Covid vaccine in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

A further 2,649 fourth doses have been rolled out, bringing the total to 59,206.

More than a quarter of care home residents in Scotland have now received a second booster.

Meanwhile, the total number of first boosters and third doses has risen to 3,446,630 – 72.1% of over 12s.

A total of 4,341,965 people have now had a first dose of the Covid vaccine, while 4,089,894 people have also received a second dose.

