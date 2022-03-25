SNP facing cross-party demands to dump Dundee candidate over ‘anti-Catholic’ posts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

SNP facing cross-party demands to dump Dundee candidate over ‘anti-Catholic’ posts

By Calum Ross
March 25, 2022, 5:24 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 9:59 pm
Siobhan Tolland.
Siobhan Tolland.

The SNP is under growing pressure to drop a council election candidate in Dundee after the Tories joined the Lib Dems and Labour in calling for action over comments branded “religious bigotry”.

Nicola Sturgeon’s party faced renewed questions over its “astonishing” response to our revelations about Siobhan Tolland, who is standing at May’s local elections in the Lochee ward.

She had described on social media how she had shouted abuse at the Pope, telling him he should be arrested for child abuse, while also posting that 9/11 was an “inside job”.

Labour MSP Michael Marra immediately called on the SNP to “urgently reconsider” her candidacy.

But the SNP was heavily criticised after a party source questioned whether Mr Marra condoned historic child abuse within the Catholic church.

Michael Marra

Campaign group Call It Out slammed the “anti-Catholic” posts, and urged the party to retract and apologise for its comments in response to Mr Marra.

Scottish Conservative chief whip Stephen Kerr has now piled the pressure on the SNP over the row.

“In a desperate bid to defend their candidate, the SNP appear to be content to overlook religious bigotry. It is astonishing to see them now at war with Call it Out,” he said.

‘They cannot condone this candidate’

“Serious questions must be asked as to why the SNP thought it was appropriate to respond in this way. They cannot condone this candidate who has also shamefully said that the 9/11 attacks were an inside job.

“The residents of Dundee and beyond will be appalled that the SNP have not yet removed her from standing for election.

“They must do so immediately and apologise for their wholly unacceptable initial response when these posts were unearthed.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr

Mr Kerr’s comments echo those of former Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie.

He said: “Local authorities have a significant role in tackling sectarianism. Frankly it’s hard to see how Catholic voters could trust that they would be properly and fairly represented by someone who travelled down to Edinburgh to yell at the Pope.

“An apology from an unnamed spokesperson is not good enough in the slightest. I’m shocked that the SNP seem determined to bluff this out.

“If the SNP are serious about sending a message that sectarianism cannot be tolerated Siobhan Tolland should be removed as a candidate.

“Dundee deserves a better quality of councillor.”

A Dundee SNP spokesman said: “Ms Tolland has deleted and apologised for these posts from 12 years ago, which she deeply regrets.

“These do not accurately reflect her views and as someone raised as a Catholic herself, she very much regrets offence caused.”

JIM SPENCE: SNP attack on Dundee MSP Michael Marra was dangerous, vile and anti-Catholic

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]