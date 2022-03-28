Daily Covid rates in Scotland drops to lowest level reported so far this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Daily Covid rates in Scotland drops to lowest level reported so far this month

By Lauren Robertson
March 28, 2022, 3:04 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 3:13 pm
A lateral flow test is used to get results of a Covid test.
Covid cases have started to drop.

A further 7,479 people have tested positive for Covid across Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Before today, the lowest number reported in March was 7,497 on the first day of the month.

There were multiple days earlier this month when figures were not reported due to technical errors, so it is possible that case rates were lower on those days.

No new deaths were reported as a result of people having the virus, though this could be because registration offices are closed over the weekend.

Hospital admissions reach record high

Despite cases dropping across Scotland as a whole, the number of people in hospital with the virus has continued to climb for weeks now.

Today that number reached another record high of 2,360, but only 21 of those people are being treated in intensive care.

In NHS Grampian there are 183 people in hospital with the virus, in NHS Highland there are 135 and in NHS Western Isles there are seven.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian is the region with the fourth highest number of new cases today, with the health board reporting 775 new cases in the area.

274 of those cases are in Aberdeen City, 321 are in Aberdeenshire and 128 are in Moray.

There are 427 new cases in NHS Highland, 68 in the Western Isles, 37 in Shetland and 21 in Orkney.

Vaccination rollout

Today’s Scottish Government daily figures show that 4,352,430 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination.

4,092,082 people have also received their second dose and 3,449,125 have received a third dose or booster.

