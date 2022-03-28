Daily Covid rates in Scotland drops to lowest level reported so far this month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A further 7,479 people have tested positive for Covid across Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Before today, the lowest number reported in March was 7,497 on the first day of the month.

There were multiple days earlier this month when figures were not reported due to technical errors, so it is possible that case rates were lower on those days.

No new deaths were reported as a result of people having the virus, though this could be because registration offices are closed over the weekend.

Hospital admissions reach record high

Despite cases dropping across Scotland as a whole, the number of people in hospital with the virus has continued to climb for weeks now.

Today that number reached another record high of 2,360, but only 21 of those people are being treated in intensive care.

In NHS Grampian there are 183 people in hospital with the virus, in NHS Highland there are 135 and in NHS Western Isles there are seven.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian is the region with the fourth highest number of new cases today, with the health board reporting 775 new cases in the area.

274 of those cases are in Aberdeen City, 321 are in Aberdeenshire and 128 are in Moray.

There are 427 new cases in NHS Highland, 68 in the Western Isles, 37 in Shetland and 21 in Orkney.

Vaccination rollout

Today’s Scottish Government daily figures show that 4,352,430 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination.

4,092,082 people have also received their second dose and 3,449,125 have received a third dose or booster.