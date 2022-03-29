Scottish Ambulance Service recruits record number of staff after two years of ‘unprecedented pressure’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Ambulance Service has revealed it recruited a record number of staff in the last 12 months.

A total of 540 staff have joined teams across the service, filling roles including technicians, paramedics and care assistants.

This massive recruitment effort was fueled by demand for ambulance services rising during the Covid pandemic.

It is hoped that this level of recruitment can be maintained in years to come, in order to improve both patient safety and staff welfare.

Chief executive of SAS, Pauline Howie, said: “With the increased demand for our services, it’s vital we introduce extra resources and staffing.

“This will ensure we continue to deliver the very best patient care by boosting capacity and increasing our resilience in communities across Scotland.”

‘Heartbeat of our NHS’

The Scottish Government has supported recruitment by dedicating £20million funding to the drive.

This has allowed additional ambulances to operate in Grampian and 111 new staff to be recruited in the north of the country.

Cabinet Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The Scottish Ambulance Service is the heartbeat of our NHS and staff have worked incredibly hard over the last two years to meet the unprecedented pressure.

“This record recruitment is a demonstration of the action we are taking to help our health service at its time of critical need. They will be vital in enhancing the service already provided by dedicated staff.”