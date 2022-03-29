Scottish Ambulance Service recruits record number of staff after two years of ‘unprecedented pressure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Scottish Ambulance Service recruits record number of staff after two years of ‘unprecedented pressure’

By Lauren Robertson
March 29, 2022, 12:15 am
A record number of staff have been recruited in the ambulance service this financial year.
A record number of staff have been recruited in the ambulance service this financial year.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has revealed it recruited a record number of staff in the last 12 months.

A total of 540 staff have joined teams across the service, filling roles including technicians, paramedics and care assistants.

This massive recruitment effort was fueled by demand for ambulance services rising during the Covid pandemic.

It is hoped that this level of recruitment can be maintained in years to come, in order to improve both patient safety and staff welfare.

Chief executive of SAS, Pauline Howie, said: “With the increased demand for our services, it’s vital we introduce extra resources and staffing.

“This will ensure we continue to deliver the very best patient care by boosting capacity and increasing our resilience in communities across Scotland.”

‘Heartbeat of our NHS’

The Scottish Government has supported recruitment by dedicating £20million funding to the drive.

This has allowed additional ambulances to operate in Grampian and 111 new staff to be recruited in the north of the country.

Cabinet Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The Scottish Ambulance Service is the heartbeat of our NHS and staff have worked incredibly hard over the last two years to meet the unprecedented pressure.

“This record recruitment is a demonstration of the action we are taking to help our health service at its time of critical need. They will be vital in enhancing the service already provided by dedicated staff.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]