National hospital Covid figure reaches new heights as Aberdeen and Highland record deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

National hospital Covid figure reaches new heights as Aberdeen and Highland record deaths

By Craig Munro
March 29, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 3:45 pm
Mandatory Credit: Photo by WU HONG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10628611p) A worker produces protective face masks at a factory of the Naton Technology Group in Beijing, China, 29 April 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Established in 1996, the Naton Technology Group in Beijing's Haidian district previously manufactured surgical orthopedic products to hospitals across China. It has been involved in protective face mask production since February 2020 and so far it can produce about five million face masks per day. Face mask factory in Beijing, China - 29 Apr 2020
Mandatory Credit: Photo by WU HONG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10628611p) A worker produces protective face masks at a factory of the Naton Technology Group in Beijing, China, 29 April 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Established in 1996, the Naton Technology Group in Beijing's Haidian district previously manufactured surgical orthopedic products to hospitals across China. It has been involved in protective face mask production since February 2020 and so far it can produce about five million face masks per day. Face mask factory in Beijing, China - 29 Apr 2020

The number of people in Scottish hospitals with Covid has reached a new high, even as the north-east reported a small decline in patient numbers.

There are currently 2,383 people with coronavirus being treated in hospital around Scotland, an increase of 23 since yesterday and another peak on the most significant wave of hospitalisation so far in the pandemic.

However, the number in intensive care with the virus has fallen by one to 20, continuing a downward trajectory since the most recent peak of 33 on March 15.

NHS Grampian hospital numbers hit a new high of 183 yesterday, but fell by four to 179 today, while NHS Highland’s figure of 145 is down five from the high of 150 recorded on March 25.

However, the number from the northern health board today is an increase of 10 since yesterday.

Across the country, there were 37 new deaths of people who recently tested positive for coronavirus.

They included one in Aberdeen City, two in the Highlands and one in the Western Isles.

That brings the total number of Covid deaths recorded in the Western Isles since the beginning of the pandemic to 27, with three in the last week alone.

There were 9,311 new cases of the virus identified around the country over the past 24 hours, an increase of almost 2,000 from yesterday’s figure.

The largest portion of those were recorded in Glasgow and Edinburgh, with both cities reporting more than 900 cases.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal